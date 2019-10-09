Britney Spears Rocks A Blue String Bikini In Hawaii

Britney's showing some skin in a string bikini in Maui.

Britney Spears is slipping into a bikini and enjoying the sunshine amid her recent family drama. The gorgeous pop superstar showed a whole lot of skin in candid new snaps taken by paparazzi this week as she enjoyed a little rest and relaxation in Maui, Hawaii. This vacation follows a turbulent few months in her personal life.

In the new bikini photos, which can be seen at Radar Online, Spears put her body on display as she soaked up the sunshine on October 8. The “Hold It Against Me” singer sported the sky-blue two-piece as she hung out near the pool at her resort.

Britney was still sporting her dark brunette locks, which she debuted on Instagram last month, up in a ponytail as she rocked the colorful two-piece. The star’s fun bikini look was made up of a string triangle top that tied around her back and a pair of matching skimpy bottoms with ties across both of her hips.

Britney kept herself shielded from the sun with a brown sunhat on her head and a pair of dark sunglasses with white frames.

But when she’s not chilling in her bikini, it seems as though the singer is spending her time in Maui working on both her mental and physical health.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Spears told fans on Instagram that she’d been doing some yoga and dancing to stay fit while in Hawaii as she posted a photo of herself doing the splits in a white crop top, black hot pants, and thigh-high white socks.

“So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui… I tried to start off by doing yoga but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go….. I finished with stretching, splits and yoga!” she told her 22.8 million followers.

“Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now!!!” she added.

Spears then went on to call her time in Maui “amazing,” though she admitted that she didn’t post too much on social media because she lost a lot of the footage she’d filmed due to her phone not having “a back up plan” to save her videos.

The latest bikini snap from the star comes shortly after Spears shared a throwback photo of herself in a bikini as she hit the beach with her sons.

The stunning star posted the snap taken several years ago in celebration of Sean Preston and Jayden James’ birthdays in September.

The post came amid a turbulent time for Britney and her family.

As reported by People, she’s had her fair share of family drama recently after she pulled the plug on her latest planned Las Vegas residency at the beginning of the year.

After that, fans began questioning her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship before Jamie then got into an alleged altercation with her son Sean Preston and temporarily made the move to step down as her conservator.

Amid the incident, it was revealed that Britney’s visitation with her two kids had been taken down to 10 percent while her former husband Kevin Federline would retain 90 percent custody of the two.