‘This Is Us’ Fans Warm Up To The Idea Of Kevin & Cassidy Romance

The No. 1 Pearson son may have finally met his soulmate.

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers from the This Is Us episode, “Unhinged.”

This Is Us fans have always had mixed feelings about Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) love life. While some viewers of the NBC drama series loved his high school girlfriend-turned-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), others were there for his romance with cousin-in-law Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

Now, with both of those relationships presumably off the table, fans are scrambling to figure out who is the mystery mama of Kevin’s future baby, and they now wonder if they have already met her.

Indeed, when Jennifer Morrison was announced as a recurring cast member for the fourth season of This Is Us, fans did the math. The 40-year-old Once Upon a Time alum is in present-day Kevin’s age range, and previews teased that her character, Cassidy, would cross paths with Kevin and his troubled uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne).

But when a PTSD-ridden, alcoholic Cassidy was introduced after returning home from military service in Afghanistan, she was hard to process. In one scene, she accidentally backhanded her young son and her husband ordered her out of the house.

In the most recent episode of This Is Us, titled “Unhinged,” a cold-as-ice Cassidy met Kevin for the first time as he played Super Mario Kart with her son in the waiting room of the veterans’ center. After she called Kevin “creepy” for hanging out with a nine-year-old, that seemed to be the end of it — until the two landed at the same AA meeting.

As Kevin gave a “stupid” spiel during the group session, rambling about his life as a movie star, Cassidy burst out laughing — the first time This Is Us fans have ever seen her crack a smile. The laughter was contagious as Kevin and Nicky also began to break down into hysterics.

While there have been some concerns about Kevin possibly ending up with yet another “broken” soul, some fans are starting to warm up to the idea of a Kevin-Cassidy matchup, as can be seen by their reactions on Twitter.

@NBCThisisUs Can I go on record that I already ship Kevin/Cassidy? B/c I DO! @jenmorrisonlive — Kristen Marino (@mtmsfan) October 9, 2019

I am already SO here for Kevin, Cassidy and Cassidy’s son. I WANT MORE SCENES #ThisIsUs — Chelsea (@chugh4) October 9, 2019

Kevin and Cassidy are sooooo gonna get together. #ThisIsUs — Spooky Cassandra ???????? (@Cassandra2174) October 9, 2019

Of course, nothing is a sure bet on This Is Us. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Morrison addressed speculation that her character is the mother of Kevin’s son, who was seen briefly on the season 3 finale.

“They’re speculating about any woman who could possibly have logistically had his child. So I feel like I’m in good company with all the people being speculated about…. They can speculate. There’s nothing more I can say.”

Hartley previously told Entertainment Weekly the story of Kevin’s baby mama will eventually come together in a way “where it’s very satisfying for the audience.”

“It’s one of those standard This Is Us writer moments where when you see it, you go, ‘Why didn’t I see that coming?’ But you can’t see it until it’s in front of your face,” Hartley said.

So is the Cassidy connection too easy? As with everything on This Is Us, don’t get too attached.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.