Mindy Kaling Sizzles In Black Bodysuit, Says She’s ‘Feeling Like That B*tch’

Actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling, who many fans know best from her show The Mindy Project, isn’t really the type to post revealing selfies on Instagram. While she often shares glamorous shots of herself after getting ready for a red carpet event, or showcasing her killer outfit, she doesn’t often display a ton of skin for her 4.5 million followers. In fact, one of the last times she rocked something a bit skimpier on Instagram was back in July 2019, when she shared a snap of herself in a yellow bikini immersed in a pool.

That’s why her fans were surprised and delighted to see a snap of the star showing some major skin, taken right in her own home. Kaling shared a picture of herself in which she rocked a black bodysuit and nothing else. The bodysuit had a scoop neckline that elongated her neck and displayed a bit of skin without revealing any cleavage, and long sleeves. Since the bodysuit had no pants, Kaling’s stunning legs were on full display. She sprawled out on a carpet on the floor of her walk-in closet, and stunning bags were visible hung on knobs beside her, while an entire shoe closet was spotted in the background.

Kaling’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she kept the accessories simple, adding only a pair of hoop earrings. The picture was actually a selfie that Kaling took herself, as her phone was visible in the shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 319,000 likes within just 12 hours. Kaling gave an explanation for the shot in the caption with a Lizzo reference, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Several celebrities took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

Voluptuous plus-sized model Tess Holliday commented “yessss legs, yes body, yes smile.”

Model and chef Padma Lakshmi, who many fans recognize from the reality cooking competition show Top Chef, simple commented “100%!”

Many of Kaling’s fans shared their thoughts on the look in the comments section as well.

“In your best Beyonce single ladies outfit,” one fan said.

Loading...

“Slay Mindy!!!” another fan commented.

“One hundred per-cent!!! You look fab!” another fan said.

Yet another follower simply called Kaling “the queen.”

Fans who follow Kaling on Instagram know that her page is a mix of things. She often shares funny things she spots, or clips from her projects. She also often shares videos of her cooking experiments, such as a recent video in which she made samosas. And, of course, the style queen frequently shares the looks that she rocks on the red carpet.