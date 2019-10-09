Ashanti Sizzles In Skimpy Bodysuit, Fishnet Stockings, And Thigh-High Boots

R&B sensation Ashanti has been tantalizing her fans with selfies of her smoking hot body in Turkey lately. The bombshell was abroad shooting a campaign for her Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing swimwear collaboration, and recently shared several shots of herself rocking a minuscule bikini while immersed in the Mediterranean Sea.

In her latest series of Instagram updates, however, it seems that Ashanti has returned to the United States — Orlando, Florida, to be specific. The beauty shared several posts from a look she rocked on stage that flaunted her assets to perfection.

The look primarily consisted of a gorgeous bodysuit with intricate details. While the bodysuit had long sleeves and a full coverage neckline, it was covered with jewels and mirrored panels, and incorporated sheer fabric in certain elements to add a little intrigue. The suit had no legs and was cut high over the hips, allowing Ashanti’s voluptuous legs to be on full display.

The bombshell added a pair of fishnet stockings to finish the look and topped it all off with some black thigh-high boots for a major style statement. She kept the accessories simple otherwise, adding just a pair of large hoop earrings and square sunglasses. She pulled her hair up in a high ponytail for the performance and looked absolutely stunning.

Ashanti kept the caption of the post simple and made sure to tag the photographer who snapped the stunning shot. While she shared a few pictures of herself rocking it on stage, in her most recent shot, she posed backstage while serving up some major attitude.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and it received over 24,000 likes within just four hours from her eager fans. They filled the comments section with compliments about how incredible the singer looked in her stage outfit.

“That suit is hot,” one follower commented.

“If you’re not the definition of beauty then IDK what is,” another fan said.

One follower commented that Ashanti had “legs for days.”

“I see you’re serving, can I have a plate?” one fan said.

“She sparkles and shines!” another fan added.

Whether she’s rocking bikinis on the beach or bodysuits on stage, Ashanti is never afraid to flaunt her voluptuous physique. She loves serving beauties of all sizes and giving them major style inspiration. While her swimsuit collaboration with Pretty Little Thing is certainly bold, Ashanti proved that her designs were perfect for any body size by wearing countless pieces from the collection and flaunting her curves.