Kelly Clarkson Sizzles In Floral Dress For Sassy ‘Kellyoke’ Version Of Dua Lipa’s ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’

Kelly Clarkson sizzled in a floral dress for a sassy “kellyoke” version of the hot tune by Dua Lipa titled “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).” The singer and songwriter entered the October 7 episode of her daily talker The Kelly Clarkson Show by singing the tune and thrilling audience members who happily clapped and sang along.

Kelly looked fabulous in a long black dress with bright floral detailing, while she belted out the sassy single. Her long blonde hair was casual and flowing down to her shoulders and to accessorize, black leather boots completed Kelly’s dynamic look.

Billboard Magazine reported that later in the show, Kelly interviewed actress Beth Behrs about her history of panic attacks. She also helped the Detroit Youth Choir announce their upcoming America’s Got Talent live show in Las Vegas with Season 14 winner Kodi Lee.

The “kellyoke” bit continues to be a bit hit with fans and it is something Kelly enjoys doing. Fans who have seen the singer on tour can verify she normally covers her favorite songs in concert, so this comes naturally for her. Since her series’ debut three weeks ago, Kelly has covered tunes such as Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You,” Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do,” Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” The Jonas Brothers “Sucker,” Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

USA Today reported that before the debut of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer revealed why she intended to make the segment an important part of her series, and hopefully, something that viewers would enjoy watching and look forward to.

“Honestly, the singing at the beginning of every show was more for me to be comfortable. I’ve done it for a decade on tour. And I’ve been covering songs forever. Obviously, I’m from American Idol – Hi! Sang covers the whole time. It’s what got me here, so it’s what I’m going to be doing on the way out,” she revealed.

Kelly appears to be not missing a beat professionally. Along with hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, she is also continuing her duties on The Voice, where she will coach a group of hopefuls on her team and hope that one is victorious at the conclusion of the season. On The Voice, Kelly sits alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers will join The Voice in the Spring for Season 18 and sit alongside Kelly, Blake, and John as a new coach. Gwen Stefani will depart the series after this season, but there is always a chance she will return.

Nick will begin his new gig in the coming months, and his season is set to air in spring 2020, shortly after the Jonas Brothers wrap their ongoing tour called Happiness Begins in February.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication. Check your local listings for airtime in your area.