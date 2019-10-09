Candice Swanepoel Wows Fans In A Tiny String Bikini In New Bedroom Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angel is taking her bikini to the bedroom in a hot new photo.

Candice Swanepoel left basically nothing to the imagination with a seriously hot new photo on Instagram. The world-famous Victoria’s Secret model showed off a whole lot of skin on her Instagram account on October 8 as she posed for the camera in a bedroom wearing the tiniest orange string bikini, which was taken from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.

The South African blond beauty gave the camera a very sultry stare in the gorgeous shot taken from her latest swimwear photo shoot for the brand that appeared to show her posing on a four-poster bed.

Candice’s unique bikini look boasted a seriously skimpy orange triangle top with strings that stretched over her shoulders and then crossed over her torso. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that featured the same string design that tied into bows on both of her hips.

Swanepoel let her blond hair flow down for the shoot while also rocking a beige sunhat on her head as she posed on the white linen with white sheer curtains tied up both in front and behind her.

Tropic of C posted the same photo of the stunning supermodel to its official Instagram account, revealing that she was wearing the two-piece from the upcoming Asante Sana collection set to launch on October 21.

“Goddess,” one fan commented on Swanepoel’s sizzling new upload.

Another person wrote, “Wowwwww.”

A second called the Victoria’s Secret model “gorgeous” while another chimed in that she was looking “beautiful” in the skimpy orange Tropic of C two-piece.

A fourth simply wrote “OMG” with two emoji with hearts for eyes.

Others couldn’t get over the fact that Candice is a mom of two (she shares 1-year-old Ariel and 2-year-old Anaca with Hermann Nicoli) as she showed her fit and toned body in her colorful swimwear.

“Her body with 2 babies hahahahah i cannot???” one Instagram users commented shortly after the star shared a snap of herself in another tiny bikini alongside her two boys during a vacation to Ibiza.

Many others flooded the comments section with hearts, fire, and face emoji with hearts instead of eyes.

In the first 16 hours since Candice posted it to her account, the photo has received more than 159,000 likes.

The latest bikini snap comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the superstar model stunned fans again in another revealing photo shared by Tropic of C earlier this week.

That photo showed Candice rocking another tiny triangle bikini top during a safari-inspired shoot with a pair of equally skimpy metallic shorts that tied at her hips to show off her mile-long legs.

Speaking about launching the line during a recent interview with Forbes, Swanepoel admitted that Victoria’s Secret temporarily stopping sales of their own swimwear was one of the things that gave her the big push to start her own company.

“Victoria’s Secret had [temporarily] stopped the swim category, so I figured, this is my moment to keep myself busy during my pregnancy but also, to make my dream come true,” she explained.