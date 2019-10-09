Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Snap Of A Young, Bikini-Clad Kris Jenner And Fans Are Loving It

It seems like the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram page to pay homage to her mother, Kris Jenner, in the best way possible. The 38-year-old appeared to have found a snapshot of her mom when she was younger, and was incredibly impressed with how hot Kris was back in the day!

The picture showed the now-63-year-old rocking a tiny zebra-print bikini, proving that she was way ahead of her time when it came to fashion. Kris flaunted her insanely fit body and flat stomach, a vision that instantly became more impressive once you read the caption and realized the photo was taken shortly after she gave birth to her son, Rob Kardashian.

The pic must have been taken somewhere after mid-March 1987, which is Rob’s date of birth. Kim appeared thoroughly impressed that her mom managed to get her pre-baby body back and look that hot so quickly. In the photo, Kris is posing alongside her longtime pal, Faye Resnick, who, unlike her bestie, decided to cover up in a beautiful white long summer robe that featured black detailing all over.

The two ladies appeared incredibly joyful as they wrapped their arms around each other and laughed candidly when the shot was taken. The duo seem to be either on vacation or enjoying summer home in Los Angeles, judging by their outfits and surroundings.

The new post was clearly a hit among Kim’s 148 million Instagram followers, as it garnered nearly 800,000 likes and over 2,500 comments in just a few hours. Several online fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and compliments such as “beautiful,” “legend,” and “QUEENNNNN.”

One person wrote, “@krisjenner you never age momma I need the water you drinking boss lady,” while someone else chimed in, “She still got it too.” One fan genuinely asked, “Why does she looks better than me?”

Kim is not only looking back at her mom’s youthful days, she is also reconnecting with her Armenian side at the moment. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in the country, which lies on the border of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, with her four children and her older sister Kourtney.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the KKW Beauty founder decided to baptize her three youngest children⁠—Saint, three, Chicago, one, and baby Psalm, who was born in May this year⁠—at a church in Armenia, where she has roots through her late father, Robert Kardashian.