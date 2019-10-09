Blac Chyna Flaunts Serious Curves In Nothing But Nude Shapewear

Blac's revealing her dangerous curves in a new video.

Blac Chyna is putting her dangerous curves on display in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The model and reality star showed off her body in a short new video she shared with her more than 16 million followers on the social media site as she panned the camera down to reveal her plunging nude shapewear.

The video, which was posted on October 8, showed Blac smiling for the camera and urging her followers to swipe up to get their hands on the shapewear piece, which was taken from the fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Chyna stroked her long black hair as she looked into the camera, before moving it down to show off the skintight one-piece hugging every curve as she flashed her entire body.

The TV personality – who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian – then finished off her pretty revealing video with a cheeky wink to her millions of followers.

The comments section was flooded with praise for 31-year-old Blac as she proudly put her curves on full display.

“You look hot sweetie,” one fan wrote.

A second person commented on the clip by calling the star “snatched.”

“You’re so beautiful,” another said after seeing her rocking the Fashion Nova shapewear, mere weeks after Kim Kardashian launched her own line of undergarments with Skims.

Many others left heart emoji and faces with hearts for eyes in the comments of the mom of two’s (she also has 6-year-old son King with rapper Tyga) video upload.

Chyna’s no stranger to putting her curvy figure on display on social media, though.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Blac showed off a whole lot of skin in the tiniest white swimsuit in a sizzling NSFW photo posted to her Instagram.

The hot photo showed her posing with her friend and Instagram model Lira Galore as they enjoyed some time together on what looked to be a yacht. The twosome left very little imagination as they smiled from ear-to-ear for the boat trip.

The reality star no doubt puts in a whole lot of work when it comes to her body though, as she’s previously shared her tough workout routine with fans on Snapchat.

As The Daily Mail reported back in 2017, Blac treated her followers with a look at how she puts in her hard work at the gym as she trained outdoors with resistance bands and did several squat jumps while rocking a pair of tight black leggings and a sports bra.

Chyna shared the video with fans after she was accused by Kardashian of going under the knife to get secret weight loss surgery after giving birth to their daughter Dream.