Christina Aguilera Tearful Over Community Hero Award, Says She Survived Childhood Domestic Violence

Christina Aguilera was tearful as she was honored with the Community Hero award from a domestic violence shelter in Nevada. The singer then made a stunning admission regarding the heartbreak she experienced in her past as she accepted the award.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Christina was visibly emotional as she received the award from The Shade Tree, which is a 24-hour emergency shelter for women and children in crisis in southern Nevada. The website reported that Christina donates $1 from every ticket sold at her Planet Hollywood residency to the organization.

Christina shared in a statement on Instagram the memories she has about witnessing domestic violence against her mother by her father, and that she recalled having to escape in the middle of the night with her mother and little sister to shelter at her grandmother’s home.

She also revealed in a video uploaded with a series of photos where she is seen posing with the award that domestic violence is “just disgusting and it happens far too much to people, and it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and am a survivor of it, as I’m sure many of you are. I’m affected by it.”

She also encouraged any person who is in a violent situation to not be afraid and to reach out for help, citing the National Domestic Hotline as a place to call for assistance.

“Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” continues at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where the singer and songwriter will perform until March 2020.

On the show’s official website, Christina stated that this show is her most “ambitious” yet. She incorporates song, dance, visuals, and interesting concepts implemented on stage. While she has toured extensively through the years since the debut of her first hit single, “Genie In A Bottle,” in 1999, Christina’s Planet Hollywood show gives her the chance to use all she has learned throughout her years as a performer in a spectacular show for fans.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the singer, her children, and longtime boyfriend Matthew Rutler made an appearance as the premiere of MGM’s The Addams Family. It was a rare treat for fans to see the singer’s children, son Max and daughter Summer Rain.

The family walked the purple carpet to the premiere, with the singer channeling the female lead in the film, Morticia Adams, in long blond hair with bangs and a long black dress with a diamond cutout in front, black nail polish, and snake rings.

Summer Rain dressed up as Wednesday Addams and Max was outfitted as Pugsley Addams. Aguilera and Rutler are the parents of Summer, and Max is the singer’s son with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.