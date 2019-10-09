Christina Aguilera Tearful Over Community Hero Award, ‘I Grew Up In Violence, I Survived’

Christina Aguilera was tearful as she was honored with the Community Hero award from a domestic violence shelter in Nevada. The singer then made a stunning admission regarding the heartbreak she experienced in her past as she accepted the award.
Entertainment Tonight reported that Christina was visibly emotional as she received the award from The Shade Tree, which is a 24-hour emergency shelter for women and children in crisis in southern Nevada. The website reported that Christina donates $1 from every ticket sold at her Planet Hollywood residency to the organization.
Christina shared in a statement on Instagram the memories she has about witnessing domestic violence against her mother by her father, and that she recalled having to escape in the middle of the night with her mother and little sister to shelter at her grandmother’s home.
She also revealed in a video uploaded with a series of photos where she is seen posing with the award that domestic violence is “just disgusting and it happens far too much to people, and it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and am a survivor of it, as I’m sure many of you are. I’m affected by it.”
#DomesticViolence is obviously a subject very close and personal to my heart. This past week, I was honored to receive an award from @shadetreevegas, a domestic violence shelter that I donate to….and while I tried so hard not to cry, I ended up balling the whole way through my speech because the statistics of domestic violence in the US are truly horrifying & sad and it’s so important to spread more awareness. .. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the US are affected by domestic violence. Every minute, 20 people are affected by intimate partner violence in the US. That is 10 million a year. .. I remember often having to up and escape in the middle of the night with my mom & little sister, having just the clothes on our backs, to drive cross country for shelter at my grandma’s house. Without that, I would have had to turn to a place like @shadetreevegas for shelter. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to hear these victims’ stories and help them regain strength, self empowerment and provide resources for a better independent future. Some aren’t so fortunate to get out….which is why it’s so important to work together to put a stop to these horrific statistics. Moreover, this isn’t just an issue in the US, but happens all over the world, in too many homes!! .. We need to use our voices to speak up, reach out and help one another break these deep rooted cycles and empower each other to end these patterns. . If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, you can call 1-800-799-7233 and go to the @ndvhofficial #NationalDomesticHotline https://www.thehotline.org .. Check out https://theshadetree.org/ to find out more about their amazing work. And go to https://www.domesticshelters.org/fundraisers/wish-lists to find a shelter near you.
She also encouraged any person who is in a violent situation to not be afraid and to reach out for help, citing the National Domestic Hotline as a place to call for assistance.
“Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” continues at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where the singer and songwriter will perform until March 2020.
On the show’s official website, Christina stated that this show is her most “ambitious” yet. She incorporates song, dance, visuals, and interesting concepts implemented on stage. While she has toured extensively through the years since the debut of her first hit single, “Genie In A Bottle,” in 1999, Christina’s Planet Hollywood show gives her the chance to use all she has learned throughout her years as a performer in a spectacular show for fans.
The Inquisitr recently reported that the singer, her children, and longtime boyfriend Matthew Rutler made an appearance as the premiere of MGM’s The Addams Family. It was a rare treat for fans to see the singer’s children, son Max and daughter Summer Rain.
The family walked the purple carpet to the premiere, with the singer channeling the female lead in the film, Morticia Adams, in long blond hair with bangs and a long black dress with a diamond cutout in front, black nail polish, and snake rings.
Summer Rain dressed up as Wednesday Addams and Max was outfitted as Pugsley Addams. Aguilera and Rutler are the parents of Summer, and Max is the singer’s son with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.