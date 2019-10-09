Blake Shelton Says He ‘Could Be Inbred’

Blake's latest quip on 'The Voice' got everyone talking.

Blake Shelton is admitting that he “could be” inbred during a hilarious moment on The Voice. The country singer opened up about his ancestry while attempting to get a contestant on his team on the October 7 Blind Auditions episode of the NBC singing competition, as he joked that he hasn’t done his genealogy and there’s a chance his parents could in fact be related.

The “God’s Country” singer made the joke as he fought it out with fellow coach and real-life girlfriend Gwen Stefani to get Brennen Henson to join Team Blake.

“Brennen, I’m in a tough spot. If I got you on my team, then [Gwen’s] gonna be pissed off at me and I’m gonna pay for that later on,” Shelton admitted as he attempted to get the 20-year-old singing hopeful on his side, per Country Living.

“You’re a great singer and you’re a great artist. Any time I hear somebody like that on the stage that I think is great, I hit my button for it,” he continued on the show.

Blake then hilariously quipped, “I know that you’re looking at me going, ‘This guy is inbred. And I’m probably not gonna go with him.’ I get it, okay. I get it! I haven’t done my genealogy, I could be.”

While the contestant eventually picked Stefani, the singer’s girlfriend of four years, to be his coach for Season 17, Shelton’s fellow coaches, also including Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, looked pretty shocked and amused at his jokey confession.

Many viewers at home also took to social media as the Monday night edition of the show aired to share their thoughts on the country singer’s latest “hysterical” quip from his red spinning chair.

"I know you think I'm inbred " @blakeshelton Best quote of the night #TheVoice2019 — Alicia Bradford (@AlTarianosgirl) October 8, 2019

Your "inbred" comment was hysterical Blake!! ???????????? — Diane4Blake???????????????? (@diane_addona) October 8, 2019

@blakeshelton hahaha inbred. Hahaha. Brennen was gonna go with Gwen from the get go. — SheDoesn'tDoFake (@seekupTx) October 8, 2019

@blakeshelton is inbred, who knew @NBCTheVoice Did you @gwenstefani ? Asking for a friend ???? — Mary Freeman (@freewoman6132) October 8, 2019

Blake Shelton calling himself inbred on the voice just now was gold. — Erika Dubowski (@uhhlimee) October 8, 2019

Loading...

Of course, the country superstar and Oklahoma native was only kidding around when it came to his latest comments about his heritage on The Voice, though his latest remarks come shortly after Blake admitted that he and his fellow coaches are all having a pretty hard time on the show right now.

Earlier this week, the country star revealed that he, Gwen, Blake, and John were actually finding things pretty rough in the later stages of Season 17 (which are currently filming) because the standard of talent of the contestants is so high this time around.

“We’ve never had a harder time trying to figure out who to keep and who to let go,” the coach recently confessed, per Win Country.

Season 17 of the popular talent search also marks the very first round of the NBC show in history without longtime coach Adam Levine – who quit the show after eight years in May – and he recently opened up about the one thing he’s actually not missing about being a coach during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.