‘One Piece’ Episode 905 Spoilers, Recap: Jack Is Alive, Luffy Makes Holdem Pay For Hurting Otama

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Taking Back Otama! A Fierce Fight Against Holdem!” featured the much-awaited face-off between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Bakura Town’s boss and Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem. After creating another commotion at Bakura Town, Luffy finally succeeded to get the attention Holdem. Holdem showed himself up together with little ninja girl Otama, who was inside the mouth of the lion in his stomach, Kamijiro.

Despite introducing himself, Holdem was still being referred to as “Ball-de-boo” by Luffy. Okiku warned Luffy not to make Holdem angrier since he could report to the “real boss” which is Emperor Kaido’s right-hand man and Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought. One Piece Episode 905 featured a flashback of Jack’s encounter with Zuneisha, the giant elephant that carries the island of Zou on its back. Upon hearing his name, Luffy and Roronoa Zoro immediately remembered him as the man who attacked and got defeated by Zuneisha.

After their ships got destroyed by Zuneisha’s trunks, Luffy and Zoro thought that Jack was already dead. However, One Piece Episode 905 revealed that Jack is still alive and according to Okiku, he just visited Bakura Town a few days ago. After learning how Jack and his subordinates treated the citizens, Luffy became more determined to free the Land of Wano from the hands of the Beast Pirates.

Holdem warned Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku not to make any move if they don’t want to see Otama getting crushed by Kamijiro. However, Luffy and Zoro don’t seem to be worried about Holdem’s threat and still decided to push through with their plan. One Piece Episode 905 featured Luffy focused on saving Otama from Holdem, while Zoro and Okiku fought his subordinates with the goal of stealing the giant ship loaded with fresh foods from the Paradise Farm.

As expected, Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku succeeded with their missions. Luffy managed to prevent Kamijiro from devouring Otama by attacking him with a quick punch coated with Haki. Luffy was about to escape with Otama when he saw the little ninja girl’s swollen cheeks. Luffy got mad after learning that Holdem used pincers to get Kibi Dango out of Otama’s cheeks.

Before leaving Bakura Town, Luffy decided to avenge Otama from Holdem. One Piece Episode 905 showed Luffy beating Holdem with Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk. Upon seeing Luffy’s finishing blow, Otama immediately recognized the similarity of his attack with Portgas D. Ace’s flames.

The latest episode of One Piece also featured Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins meeting Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law for the first time in the Land of Wano. Law tried to cover his face in order to prevent himself from being recognized by Hawkins. Law believes that it will be best for him to take down Hawkins now before he reports to Emperor Kaido about their presence in the Land of Wano.