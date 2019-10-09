Hailey Bieber Rocks Lingerie & Straddles Justin In New Calvin Klein Photoshoot

Hailey Bieber has a lot to be excited for, as she recently released photos of her wedding dress on Instagram. And since then, she’s kept things rolling with peeks of her latest photoshoot with Calvin Klein. It turned out that she shot solo, but also took photos with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The photo was in black-and-white and showed Justin sitting on the ground with his legs stretched in front of him. He wore a pair of dark pants while going shirtless.

Meanwhile, Hailey wore a matching bra and bottoms, both featuring the Calvin Klein logo throughout. She straddled Justin as she sat on her knees. Justin wrapped his arms around Hailey and placed his hands on her booty. Both of them looked at the camera, with Hailey giving a coy look with her lips parted.

This photo proved to be popular, garnering over 782,000 likes.

“My lil babies all grown up,” said a fan.

“Can’t wait for y’all to have a baby!” exclaimed another fan.

“Definitely the best ck campaign,” complimented a follower.

But this wasn’t the only photo from the shoot that Hailey shared. Prior to posting the photo with Justin, the model posted another update.

This time, Bieber was seen in a black lingerie set with thick bands on the bra and bottoms. The band was silver with bright neon yellow accents. Hailey posed on the ground as she propped herself up with her arms and raised her right knee. She tilted her head and rested it by her right shoulder.

Bieber also wore her hair down and kept things simple with natural-looking makeup and no visible accessories.

The photo has been liked over 479,000 times.

“This woman can’t be real,” said a fan.

“GOSHHH what a queen,” said another fan.

And while things may look calm and collected on Hailey’s social media feed, it turned out that she has been dealing with internet drama lately. According to Fox News, she reacted to backlash after posting a parody video. The video hit a nerve with Taylor Swift’s fans, and Hailey was left to defend herself on Twitter in a now-deleted post.

“Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are,” she said.

“If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you,” continued Bieber.