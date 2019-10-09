Aubrey O’Day Exposes Chest In Barely-There Bikini Top

Aubrey O’Day has been sharing plenty of revealing photos lately, including an update where she showed off her hourglass figure. But she seemingly took things a step further with one of her newer Instagram posts, which showed her rocking a barely-there bikini top.

The top was so small, in fact, that it was comprised only of underwire and a thick, beaded strip of fabric. The beading was elaborate, and featured a floral-like design. The fabric clung to her curves, and left her chest, including her underboob, on full display. The top also featured a halter-like strap with more beading and hardware.

Meanwhile, the bottoms were just as revealing, and was made up of similar beading as the top. O’Day seemingly wore a pair of nude bottoms with sparkle accents underneath the bikini bottoms.

But that wasn’t the only thing that was eye-catching about Aubrey’s ensemble, as she rocked unconventional makeup. This included jewels that she used to decorate her eyebrows, which made them pop. Aubrey also wore her hair up in a high bun, and pursed her lips while sporting glossy lipstick.

O’Day also appeared to be leaning against a tan rock formation, although the backdrop seemed to be further Photoshopped. There were abstract shapes, along with a drawing of a woman diving into a pool head first.

Aubrey placed her right hand on top of her head, while putting her left hand on the rock.

The video has been watched over 159,000 times so far, with fans gushing about O’Day in the comments section. Plenty of people referred to as a “queen.”

“Aubrey ‘O she makes my day’ O’Day. #TheQueenLife,” said a fan.

“Baby girl thank the man upstairs for dreams lol can you make my day and shout me out when ever you have time my queen….,” said another fan.

“Looking fine as wine queen..love you beautiful,” said a follower.

“Ok. You’re killing me BEAUTY!! When I die I’m coming back reincarnated as @aubreyoday Always looking like the epitome of a #QUEEN Bow down!!” exclaimed another follower.

Loading...

In addition, O’Day shared another Instagram update four days ago of herself in an orange ensemble. The bikini top was arguable too small, as her underboob peeked through. She appeared to be sitting in front of a lifeguard station, as she leaned against a wall and placed her right arm on top of her head.

This update has been viewed over 105,000 times.