Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie & Flo Undergo Surgery While Their Loved Ones Fret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 10 tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will undergo surgery. They will both put on their brave face as they prepare to go under the knife in an attempt to save Katie’s life. But while Flo knows she’s doing this for Katie, the latter does not have a clue that her niece is about to save her life, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo Is Katie’s Only Chance On The Bold and the Beautiful

Katie was devastated when the doctors informed her that she needed a kidney immediately. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) all had tests to see if they could give Katie their kidneys, but their results were negative. Katie was in dire straits at the prospect that she would not see her son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), grow up. Katie was losing hope fast but little did she know that Flo was having herself tested as a possible donor.

The result will be positive. Flo will be able to give Katie her kidney, but only under one condition. She wants to give Katie her organ anonymously. Flo knows how Katie feels about her and doesn’t want Katie to feel obligated toward her. She simply wants her aunt to live and is happy to make such a huge sacrifice on Katie’s behalf.

In a poignant moment with Bill, Katie admits her fear of dying and not seeing Will grow up. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fGQffAiYTk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/X0wO4qX3jl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2019

Katie & Flo Face Surgery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie and Flo will both be wheeled into the operating theater. The surgery will be scheduled for as soon as possible since Katie’s case is so urgent. Katie’s family and friends will gather around as they wait for her to come out of surgery. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families will gather as they wait for news about how the transplant went.

In the meantime, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will also keep watch over her daughter. Nobody knows that she and Flo are even at the hospital, and Shauna will be the only person who is worried about her daughter’s welfare.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the surgeries will be successful. When Katie wakes up, she will want to know who her kidney donor is. While they may not find out right away, it appears as if they will eventually find out that Flo came to her aunt’s aid. The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will be one of Flo’s first visitors. He will thank his ex-girlfriend for giving up her own kidney for an aunt who chased her out of town.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.