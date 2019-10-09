Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Makes An Astonishing Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 9, bring a huge change for Victoria after Victor makes an astonishing decision. Plus, Phyllis finds Adam, and Cane appears unexpectedly.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes an appeal to Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. She isn’t interested in working with Billy (Jason Thompson) at Jabot because she feels it is a step back, The Inquisitr previously reported. She goes to Victor, and he’s seen her handwork with the letter opener. However, Victoria shocks her father because she is not sorry. In fact, she gives Victor a pointed ultimatum, which actually makes him proud instead of mad. In the end, Victoria gets precisely what she’s always wanted from her daddy — the CEO chair at Newman Enterprises. As a bonus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will be thrilled to find out that her husband will not be back in the thick of things at the business. It is a win-win situation for both Newman women, and it seems like Victor will be pretty happy to enjoy time with Nikki after his retirement.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) locates Adam (Mark Grossman). She cannot believe that he genuinely wants to live in Las Vegas. The Adam that Phyllis knows still surely has some type of revenge plan in the works. However, Adam, who is living as Spider again, swears he is not interested in revenge. Not only that but he also believes his son Connor (Judah Mackey) is better off without him, which is not something likely Adam Newman would say. Phyllis pushes Adam to return to Genoa City, but he tells her to move to Las Vegas even though she has Summer (Hunter King) at home. Phyllis still wants revenge, and in her mind, Adam is still the best person to help her achieve it.

As Phyllis and Adam play their game of cat a mouse through a card game, Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes an unexpected appearance, which intrigues Phyllis given that she knows Cane is in Vegas looking for Chance Chancellor. Cane’s presence lets Phyllis know that Adam may not be entirely truthful about his assertation that he’s through with revenge and has no plans to get back at Victor, Victoria, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Abby (Melissa Ordway). It seems like Adam is somehow involved in the whole scheme to get Katherine Chancellor’s fortune away from Devon (Bryton James), and he likely has plans for using that against Newman Enterprises and his father once he gains control.