‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara & Jordan Share A Tense Moment, Ben Seeks Victor’s Help

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 9 reveal that the mid-week episode will feature some big drama surrounding many fan-favorite characters in Salem.

Soap Hub reports that viewers can expect to watch while Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) finds herself in an awkward situation with Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley). The two women will be confined to close quarters with one another, and things will be uncomfortable, to say the least.

The encounter will likely happen at the hospital, where Jordan will be with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) as he is there to support his sister, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) during her difficult time with her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Meanwhile, Ciara is at the hospital due to her grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) needing a heart transplant and being on her deathbed. Although Ciara isn’t going to back down to Jordan’s bullying, she won’t have her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), there to help keep the peace between Ciara and his sister.

Jordan will likely give Ciara the same lecture about how Ben is a monster and she shouldn’t trust him. However, Ciara’s not interested. She’s in love and can’t forget Jordan for trying to kill her earlier in the year when she kidnapped her and planned to frame Ben for her murder.

In addition, someone recently tried to run Ciara over in the parking lot outside of the Brady Pub, and both she and Ben believe that person could have been Jordan.

All the while, Ben will look to Ciara’s grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) for help. Victor tried to kill Ben earlier this year but was stopped by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Now Ben believes that the old man owes him a debt and he’s come to collect.

Ben will ask Victor for helping dealing with Jordan, telling him that he believes Ciara’s life could be in jeopardy due to Jordan’s unglued mental state.

Back at the hospital, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will beg Gabi to consider donating Stefan’s heart to Julie, who is inching towards death every second. However, Gabi is in no condition to bargain for her beloved’s organs.

Elsewhere, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will reportedly lure Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) into a trap, but why? Does the DiMera clan have some big plan for Hope going forward?

Fans can see all of the drama unfold as Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.