Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen Ditches Bikini & Rocks Sexy Purple Bodysuit While Flaunting Killer Legs

Larsa Pippen’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild yet again.

As fans know, the brunette bombshell is wildly popular on social media for a number of reasons. Larsa used to be married to NBA star Scottie Pippen and she also happens to be BFFs with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. As such, it’s no secret that fans love to see what she posts. So far, the beauty has racked up an Instagram following of over 1.8 million, and that number climbs on a daily basis.

In the most recent image that was shared for her army of followers, Pippen sizzles in another scandalous outfit while promoting retailer Oh Polly. In the sultry new photo, Pippen sits on a table under a wooden structure outside. The model does not tell fans exactly where she is in the shot but it appears as though she may be in her backyard. The stunner poses front and center for the image, showing off her amazing figure in a purple zip-up bodysuit that clings to her every curve.

Larsa’s toned and tanned legs are on full display in the image, and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting in her time at the gym. She can be seen going barefoot in the image, covering her face with a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and wearing a little red lipstick. To complete the sexy look, she wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled.

The post has only been live on Larsa’s page for a short time but it’s earning her plenty of attention from fans with over 2,000 likes and 30-plus comments in just minutes of going live. Some followers took to the photo to let Larsa know that they love the hot look while countless others raved over her body.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Such a beauty,” another gushed, with a flame emoji attached to the end.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” one more follower chimed in.

Over the past few weeks, Larsa has been flooding her Instagram page with a ton of gorgeous photos. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen walked hand in hand with a friend in a sexy little outfit. Her amazing figure was on full display in the photos in a curve-hugging black dress that barely contains her assets. The NSFW ensemble featured a rhinestone-studded top that practically sent Larsa’s cleavage out of control.

That post garnered over 16,000 likes.