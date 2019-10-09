’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Stuns In Tiny Thong Bikini, Flaunts Weight Loss On Instagram

Larissa Dos Santos shared her secret to losing weight and reducing cellulite.

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently shared before and after photos showing off her weight loss, and her Instagram followers were seriously impressed.

On Sunday, Larissa, 33, took to Instagram to share the snapshots, which were taken a little over 16 months apart. She revealed that the first image was snapped on October 5 of this year. In it, she’s wearing tiny black thong bikini bottoms with a bandeau top. The bottom half of her two-piece is constructed of a mesh material, while the top appears to be lace. She also added visual interest to her revealing outfit with a long-sleeved mesh top that only covered her neck area, shoulders, and arms. Her stomach is taut and tanned, and her skin looks flawless and smooth.

In the second photo, Larissa Dos Santos Lima is wearing a red mini dress with detached sleeves. It was taken on May 28, 2018, and Larissa is aware that cellulite is visible on her thighs. However, in the caption of her post, she claims that it “has been reduced by 80%.” She writes that she still considers it an issue, and she credits her naturally high metabolism for helping her get rid of it.

However, Larissa’s genetics aren’t solely responsible for her slimmer figure. She revealed that she’s not depriving herself of the foods that she loves, but she is eating smaller portions of them. She also said that she’s going to the gym three days a week, and she works out at home, too. When she can’t make it to the gym, she does deadlifts and ab work.

Larissa’s hard work paid off in the form of over 16,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments from her followers.

“Looking great girl!!!” wrote her fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield.

“Larissa you look great, those that don’t like you can stop following you. They are just jealous…..keep it up,” remarked another supporter.

“You look hot!” read one more complimentary comment.

While Larissa is receiving plenty of praise for her weight loss, she’s also getting attention for some major off-screen drama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas recently got upset when she saw the man she spent four years of her life with, Corey Rathgeber, getting cozy with Larissa in Las Vegas. The Brazilian beauty had posted a photo of their encounter on her Instagram page.

Evelin accused the two of being on a date, but, as reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Larissa took to her Instagram stories to deny that she was interested in Corey romantically. She claimed that he begged her for a kiss, but she “thought he was too small for me and definitely not my type.”

Soap Dirt is also reporting that Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently created a profile on a dating website, so it looks like she might be ready to put the men of 90 Day Fiancé behind her, including her ex-husband Colt Johnson.