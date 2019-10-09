Sofia Vergara Flaunts Curvy Derriere In Skintight Snakeskin Jeans For New Instagram Video

Sofia Vergara is back with a hot new Instagram update and it’s all about her affordable denim collaboration with Walmart.

In the video post, Sofia is rocking a pair of snakeskin-print jeans from her eponymous collection and she looks nothing short of stunning, according to the comments that she received from her fans.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Hate snake with passion but Sofia u look great,” another commented.

Others preferred to use heart and kissing-face emoji to express their appreciation for the clip.

In the video, the Modern Family actress also has on a matching jacket but she wears it over her shoulders as she strikes a series of seductive poses. She completed the look with a black t-shirt, sleek black heels, and a radiant smile.

The caption reveals that she’s wearing the “Rosa” jeans design in the snakeskin print from her collection. The snakeskin option doesn’t appear to be available online just yet but you can purchase the pants in an acid wash from Walmart’s website. According to the product description, it’s made from a stretchy material which is a good sign that it can adapt to a woman’s curves and a wide range of body types.

There’s a raving 5-star review for it on the product page.

“Love these jeans so much!” the happy customer wrote. “The fit is amazing… They are really stretchy and the wash in person is so pretty! Highly recommend!”

This isn’t the first time that Sofia has rocked jeans from her collection on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she wore a pair of white fitted denim pants in an Instagram photo recently and hinted that they’d be part of an upcoming release. The post currently has close to 70,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

The 47-year-old Colombian beauty explained why she decided to embark on this particular fashion project in an interview with Pop Sugar.

“I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women,” she said.

“I like buying clothes and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy.”

She went on to add that she focused on jeans because they’re a staple in the wardrobes of modern women. They’re also worn by women of diverse ages and body types which is why the line offers a wide range of sizes.

For more updates on Sofia’s fashion and other life updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.