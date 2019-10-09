Carrie Underwood Looks Picture Perfect In Plunging Red Dress While Celebrating Anniversary With Husband

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are one cute couple. On Tuesday the “Cry Pretty” singer gave her 9 million followers an inside look into her marriage with a sweet snapshot of herself with hubby as they celebrated their anniversary together on a date night. However, it wasn’t their wedding anniversary that they were honoring, it was the 11th anniversary of the first time they met.

Carrie looked absolutely stunning as she wore a plunging red dress with black embellishments. The dress fit Underwood perfectly and showcased ample cleavage as she snuggled up to Mike with a big smile on her face.

Carrie’s gorgeous blond hair was parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also had on a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter. She added a pink blush on her cheeks and pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Mike sported a black jacket and matching black shirt underneath while beaming as he snapped a selfie with his country music icon wife.

Of course, Underwood’s fans loved the sweet post, which gained over 150,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in the first 40 minutes after it was posted. Her followers gushed over the couple in the comment section and wished them the happiest of anniversaries.

According to E! Online, it’s been over 10 years since the couple was set up by Carrie’s bassist, Mark Childers, backstage at a concert, and things have been going great for the pair ever since.

“So I tried to get last in line, and we talked for a couple of minutes. So I guess I said the right things!” Fisher recently told Fox & Friends of meeting his country music superstar wife at one of her concerts.

After one year of dating, the pair got engaged and walked down the aisle 2010. They now share two sons together, Jacob and Isaiah.

Loading...

“Nine years feels like nine minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you!” Mike wrote on the couple’s actual wedding anniversary back in July as she also posted a sweet snap of them out together for the occasion.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s sweet love story and their adorable children by following the couple on their social media accounts, which they keep updated on a regular basis.