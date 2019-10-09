Miley Cyrus Redesigns Gown And Receives Gift That Lifts Her Spirits During Hospital Stay

Singer Miley Cyrus is sick and in the hospital, which The Inquisitr previously reported. The “Party In The USA” singer said yesterday that she suffered from tonsillitis yesterday, and today it appears as if the situation got worse, which led to her seeking treatment.

The singer took to her Instagram story to keep her 99.8 million followers on the popular social media network up to date on her situation. It appeared as if Cyrus is in good spirits. She showed off a light-hearted hospital gown redesign, which she declared looked a bit like Courtney Love, and the Bangerz entertainer called the look a punk rock babydoll halter. To create the unexpected look, the singer took her arms out of the sleeves and clipped the garment halter-style around her neck. In the selfie, Cyrus wore several of her own bracelets along with her hospital ID bracelet. Even ill, she declared that she needs to have some style. Her blond hair fell softly about her shoulders, and in the previous picture she shared, the actress credited her mom, Tish Cyrus, with helping her brush it out.

In the last picture that she shared on her story recently, Cyrus laid back in her hospital bed with her gown back on her shoulders. She was all smiles as she laid covered in rose petals. Beside her bed sat a massive bouquet of bright sunflowers and roses with a huge balloon that said, “I love you on it.” Atop the photo, the Black Mirror actress wrote, “I love my main gays.” Then, she included tags for photographer Vijat M and Bradley Kenneth Eyewear.

While dealing with her illness, Cyrus also celebrated the sixth anniversary of her album Bangerz, which she said changed her entire life. During that time, she entirely shed her Disney persona, Hannah Montana, and came out as the person she wanted to be instead of that character.

Cyrus is slated to be at Gorillapalooza this weekend, along with Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Bruno Mars. She asked the rock star gods to help her get better in time to make the appearance and help save some gorillas. The event is on Saturday, October 12, at Hollywood Palladium, and the presenting sponsor is Walmart. Bruno Mars and friends are the entertainment, and the Ellenfund, the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, is the group receiving the money raised. Those who want to make a donation can do so at the Gorillapalooza site.