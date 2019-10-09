‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Peach Bathing Suit On Instagram

Sarah Harris looks like a perfect 10 in her latest Instagram update. The Playboy model is a complete smokeshow in a plunging one-piece bathing suit as she shows off her enviable curves for her over 2.2 million followers to drool over.

Of course, fans love seeing Sarah rocking tiny bikinis all over the social media platform, but some of her one-piece numbers are just as hot and revealing, and Tuesday’s choice of swimwear proved nearly too hot to handle for some of the model’s loyal admirers.

In the photo, Sarah stunned as she wore a peach-colored one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination with its revealing plunging neckline. Harris’ ample cleavage was exposed as she showcased her killer curves in the bedroom mirror selfie.

The sexy snapshot gave Sarah’s followers a look at her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs as she posed her hand behind her head, with her phone in hand to snap the racy picture.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She left two strands out of the bun to frame her gorgeous face as she accessorized the look with a silver bracelet around her wrist.

Harris also donned a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow. She added thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look shown on the new photograph.

Of course, Sarah’s fans went wild over the post, giving it nearly 16,000 likes and more than 350 comments in the first five hours after it was posted online.

“Super sexyyyyyy,” one of Sarah’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Beautiful body,” another admirer said.

“Body goals,” a third comment stated.

“Fantastic curves,” a fourth fan quipped.

While Sarah seems super-confident about showcasing her epic curves on social media, her body image is something that’s she’s struggled with in the past.

Loading...

The Daily Mail reports that the Playboy stunner has gone through some major issues and even battled an eating disorder in her pursuit to obtain the perfect body for her modeling career.

Sarah previously revealed that she would often look in the mirror and see a “fat” person no matter what her body looked like, adding that she couldn’t even “sniff a carb” without wanting to run to the bathroom and throw up.

Fans looking to see more of Sarah Harris’ bathing suit photos should follow the model on her Instagram account.