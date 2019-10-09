‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Sticks Out Her Tongue As She Flaunts Curvy Booty In New Photo

Kami Osman, a Canadian singer/songwriter who’s known for her striking resemblance to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, gave her fans a treat today when she shared a photo of herself wearing some skintight leather pants. In the photo, a side by side shot of Kami wearing the same outfit, she sticks out her tongue and sends the camera a coy stare, a move that likely triggered more than a couple of gasps in her Instagram fanbase. The photo is taken from behind which gives the viewer a great of the curves of her pert derriere.

“Made some pants out my ex????” she quipped in the caption.

Fans jumped into the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote.

“You look AMAZING,” another fan said. “Loving this entire outfit on you.”

“Body goals,” a third fan wrote.

“Hot as always!!!” a fourth added.

As The Inquisitr reported Kami received similar comments when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a tiny string bikini in a stunning black and white photo which she posted a couple of weeks ago.

She also recently treated fans to a video of her seductively dancing in an all-leather outfit. The video post currently has over 120,000 views and close to 200 comments.

Kami Osman’s likeness to Kim Kardashian has been acknowledged by the woman herself. The two have taken a photo together and Kami once made a cameo on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an interview with People Magazine from 2015, Kami suggested that the resemblance is likely because she and Kim have very similar ethnic origins.

“I didn’t try to emulate Kim’s look,” she said. “We happen to be from very similar backgrounds – I am Azeri, which borders Armenia, so I guess that played a role in our similarity. Most girls in my country have the same look.”

She also denied that she had done cosmetic procedures on her face so that she could look more like Kim.

“I didn’t do anything invasive or on purpose to be like her,” she says. “I just naturally have dark long hair, olive skin, almond-shaped eyes, and a slim face.”

Loading...

Although she later said that the comparison to Kim is a compliment, Kami has since accused her of copying an outfit that she wore to her birthday celebration last year. According to InStyle Magazine, Kami claimed that Kim wore a dupe of the design to a 2019 Met Gala after-party. Both dresses are white super-short and feature a bedazzled detail along a plunging V neckline.

To keep up with Kami’s stunning photos and life updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.