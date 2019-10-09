Ariel Winter Sizzles In Tight Crop Top, Black Jeans & Heels On Late Night Sushi Run

Ariel Winter is turning heads. The Modern Family actress was spotted hitting up a sushi restaurant last night, with photos showing the star in the Los Angeles area. As The Daily Mail reports, the actress wasn’t alone. In fact, the British newspaper was speculating whether the 21-year-old’s relationship with boyfriend Levi Meaden might be going through a hiccup. The outing was dubbed a “date,” according to tabloids as Ariel was spotted with a mystery man. However, Ariel has made no suggestion that she’s dating anyone other than Levi.

Ariel may not have been wearing a cupped minidress on her outing, but she was definitely proving a sizzler.

Photos showed Ariel seated with her companion, although there is also a photo that showed the star’s full-length look. Ariel was seen flaunting her slimmed-down frame in an incredible outfit that managed to be both casual and sexy. The star was rocking a tight black crop top showing off her flat stomach, with the black top matching a pair of jeans that clung to Ariel’s fit and curvy frame just perfectly. Ariel paired her look with heeled boots for a head-to-toe matching look. The star appeared relatively makeup-free, although with the photos having been taken in the dark, it was hard to tell how much makeup Ariel had on.

Ariel’s slimmed-down frame is still a talking point for her fans. While the actress took to social media to confirm that the weight loss was due to changing her anti-depressant medication, she has spoken out about nutrition and fitness.

As E! News reports, Ariel isn’t into crash dieting and crazy trends. In fact, her mindset seems to be really balanced.

“I love to eat like, pasta and cheese and candy and all this stuff, so for me, I think it’s important for my actual health to go in and make sure that I’m exercising. So I think right now it’s probably just, health is my main motivation for going in and working out,” she said.

“I believe you eat everything that you want in moderation if you can, if you’re not allergic. Anything you can in moderation I think it’s best, that way you’re not like, really wanting something you can’t have,” Ariel added about keeping a real approach.

Ariel is not the only celebrity to have made headlines for losing weight. Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson have also fronted media outlets on account of their whittled-down silhouettes.

