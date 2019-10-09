Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are ‘Talking More Than Ever’ As They Near Possible Reunion

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been trying to win Khloe Kardashian back, and his plan may now be starting to come together.

As rumors swirl that Tristan has been trying to work his way back into his baby mother’s life, a new report from Radar Online says that the two have been talking more than ever. The report cited an insider close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star who said that the two have been reconnecting in recent days.

“Khloe and Tristan are talking so much lately,” the unnamed source told the celebrity gossip outlet. “And it isn’t just about their daughter, they talk a lot just about regular life.”

The report went on to say that Khloe’s family members have warmed to the idea of Tristan coming back into her life, which seemed unlikely after the couple’s very public breakup earlier this year when he was caught making out with family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

It’s not clear if there could be romance in the future for Khloe and Tristan, but their relationship will at least be fodder for the family’s reality show, the report added. It noted that Tristan and Kim Kardashian were seen having dinner in New York City with family friend Jonathan Cheban — all while the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cameras were rolling.

The situation appears to be changing quickly. Just a few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Khloe’s family was apprehensive about the idea of Khloe getting back together with Tristan. While multiple reports have claimed that Tristan is trying to wiggle his way back into Khloe’s life — and the family’s good graces — the reports about her family’s reception to the idea have been mixed.

Hollywood Life reported earlier this week that Tristan had been trying to reconnect with Khloe through her Instagram post, leaving a number of flirty comments on her pictures, but not everyone in the Kardashian clan was thrilled with the idea.

“Khloe’s family is doing their best to make Tristan feel welcome and comfortable out of respect for Khloe and True but no one is advising her to jump back into a relationship with him,” a source told the outlet. “And Khloe swears that won’t happen, that she doesn’t want to go there again with Tristan. But Tristan is clearly not ready to give up, his goal is to fix things and get their family back together.”