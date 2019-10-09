George & Amal Clooney Split Rumors Debunked As Ultra-Private Couple Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

George and Amal Clooney just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. However, despite the celebrations, the pair were given the worst gift imaginable: yet another lazy tabloid rumor that the two were breaking up. However, Gossip Cop can claim with certainty that the claim is completely untrue.

Considered one of the most beautiful and inspirational couples in the business, George and Amal first met in the fall of 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend at a fundraiser. The two were spotted on a date for the first time a month afterward, in October. The Ocean’s 11 actor proposed in April 2014, and the coupled tied the knot the following September. They now share two children together.

Despite the solid relationship, Australian tabloid New Idea ran with the story that Amal Clooney had been dumped on her fifth wedding anniversary. The magazine falsely claimed that cracks in their relationship were due to the paparazzi coverage and stated that there would soon be an announcement of a split as “tensions flare.”

New Idea even claimed that Amal “appeared to be crying” when the pair got into their car that evening, hinting that there had been a fight during their dinner.

However, despite grand proclamations, there has been no news of divorce filings, and considering photographs from the anniversary dinner evening, it seems incredibly unlikely. In total opposition to what New Idea reported, Amal seemed to be happy and cheerful throughout the evening and seemed very pleased to be celebrating her union with her husband.

She wore a chic white strapless top paired with edgy black leather pants. George kept his attire low-key in a simple black button-down shirt and jeans, in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

Joining George and Amal for joyful event were their close friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Rande and George are particularly close and even founded tequila company Casamigos together, along with a third friend. The venture was incredibly successful, and the group ended up selling the company in June 2017 for a whopping $700 million.

For the occasion, Rande nearly matched his friend in a black button-down oxford and jeans, paired with a blazer. Cindy looked chic in a white satin blouse and black pants.

This recent story was not the first time that the Clooneys had been plagued with rumors of marital discord. Though they have since been disproven, Life & Style wrote in 2018 that George felt “trapped in a bad marriage.” Similarly, Radar Online wrote this past February that Amal fled their home after a fight (both via Gossip Cop).

Fortunately, it appears as if the happy couple have not let negative whispers affect them, and the two looked very much in love at their recent dinner.