Hannah Jeter Wears Curve-Hugging Black Dress And Floral Headband To Gala For Husband Derek’s Charity

Hannah Jeter doesn’t update her Instagram often but when she does, it commands attention.

In her most recent post on the platform, a series of photos from a gala for her husband’s charity Turn 2 Foundation, Hannah wears a stunningly elegant knee-length black gown that accentuates her curves. She accessorized her look with strappy heels, a sleek matching purse, sparkly dangling earrings, and a flirty floral headband.

Pop Culture reports that the dress was designed by the Italian luxury fashion house, Dolce and Gabbana.

While many in the comments praised her husband for his charitable deeds, some of Hannah’s fans clearly couldn’t take their eyes off of her.

“Always beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Love your dress @hannahbjeter!!” another fan gushed before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“Most beautiful woman on the earth,” a third fan raved.

This is hardly the first time that Mrs. Jeter has gotten this type of feedback on her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar comments when she posted a photo of herself rocking a fiery orange Versace mini-dress that showed off her incredibly toned legs. She wore the spicy little number to the Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Icons party during New York Fashion Week.

As The Daily Mail reports, Derek Jeter started the Turn 2 Foundation to help steer kids away from drug and alcohol abuse. The gala was also attended by Today Show presenter Hoda Kotb.

According to Pop Culture, during the gala Turn 2 Foundation presented scholarships to over 15 high school graduates who will be going to college this fall. The scholarships are worth $90,000.

Hannah and Derek have been married since 2016 and share two children together — two daughters named Bella, 2, and Story, 9 months.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the former New York Yankees player expressed that he and Hannah have a full plate with two children under 5-years-old.

“Our second is not walking yet, which is a bonus, because once she’s up and about and moving around, it [will] become more difficult,” he said.

In a previous interview with Us, he gushed about how happy fatherhood makes him.

“It’s awesome. You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

Prior to marrying Jeter, Hannah was best known for being a model and has previously appeared in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. She appeared on the cover of the iconic publication in 2015.