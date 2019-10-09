Ariel Winter Flaunts Booty In Tight Pants As She Gets Sweaty In New Workout Video

Ariel Winter is showing off her flawless figure on social media, and her fans seem to be loving it. The Modern Family star recently showcased her curves in a brand new workout video, where she is seen getting some exercise while at the gym.

Ariel donned a pair of tight, royal blue sweatpants in the videos, and added a skimpy black bra as she did some squats and even danced around. The ensemble flaunted the actress’ curvy hips, tiny waist, impressive abs, toned arms, and ample cleavage as she bent over and lifted weights while working on her booty. She also accessorized the gym look with a pair of black Nike sneakers.

Ariel wore a no-makeup look, which included a fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips. She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head but left some strands down to frame her face. Her mane was styled in straight locks that fell down her back as she got in her sweat session.

Winter called the post “Tuesday motivation” for her followers, and revealed that she loves seeing the results from all of her hard work, which changed her body in the way that she wants it to.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel has recently dropped some pounds, and she hasn’t been afraid to show it as she’s stepped out in skimpy ensembles and low-cut dresses. She’s also been sharing some social media posts that show off her body, post-weight loss.

Earlier this year, Winter took to Instagram to reveal that she had lost some weight and that the main reason for her slim down was due to a change in her medication.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off,” Ariel stated, per BuzzFeed.

“The change in medication instantly made me drop all the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” the TV personality added.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Ariel Winter’s stunning figure can follow the actress on Instagram.