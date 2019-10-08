Kara Del Toro Rocks A Low-Cut Top And Sucks A Cherry In Latest Sizzling Instagram Update

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro is constantly tantalizing her 1 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps of herself in skimpy attire. The bombshell outdid herself in her latest post, in which she posed in an outfit that revealed a ton of cleavage while seductively sucking on a treat.

The background for the snap was a diner with a retro vibe, and Kara sat straddling a chair upholstered with green vinyl. Her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in flawless waves as she rocked a natural makeup look. She wore a long-sleeved blouse with voluminous sleeves and a low-cut neckline, revealing some major cleavage. The top, which Kara paired with distressed jeans, was crafted from a silky material that reflected the light. She kept her accessories simple, donning some earrings and a pair of layered gold necklaces.

In the first snap in the series, Kara held a strawberry milkshake in one hand, while she sucked a whipped cream covered cherry between her lips.

In the second snap, Kara took a sip from the milkshake and switched up her position on the chair. The top was a cropped length and offered a good view of Kara’s toned stomach, which was particularly visible in the second shot.

Kara shared her smile with her eager followers in the final snap in the series, as she grinned and dangled a whipped cream-covered cherry in front of her face.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 10,700 likes within just three hours. The model revealed in the caption of the post that the top she was wearing came from boohoo, but many fans were likely too busy drooling over her assets to even notice many of the stunning details on her outfit.

“Sweet as candy,” one follower commented about the photoshoot.

Another follower complimented Kara on how she always improved his day.

“You make a good day out of every bad day and a great day out of every good one.”

Loading...

Another fan said, “gorgeous, you have the cutest style!”

“Kara, there shouldn’t be a sweeter person in this world than you, precious,” a fourth admirer added.

While Kara has incredible legs that she has shown off time and time again in mini dresses, she seems to be on a bit of a cleavage kick lately. Just yesterday, the bombshell shared a picture of herself in a white top with corset details that could barely contain her ample assets.

Fans will have to follow the stunner on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single one of her sexy snaps.