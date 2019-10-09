Monica Bellucci, 55, Turns Heads In A See-Through Corset With A Plunging Neckline

Monica Bellucci is turning heads. The model and actress may be 55, but she definitely doesn’t look it. Monica managed to drive Instagram absolutely nuts earlier this year by wearing a see-through shirt, and it looks like she stuck to the sheer trend. As The Daily Mail reports today, Monica was photographed at Barberini Palace in Rome, Italy. As the newspaper reports, the star was arriving at an Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences event when the pictures were taken.

Monica was looking sensational. Photos showed the brunette in an elegant and sexy number that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. Monica was rocking an impossibly stylish pantsuit in black, with the tailored feel appearing to fly the flag for the star’s chic vibes. Monica had paired her pantsuit with a racy addition, though. Opting out of a shirt, the star was flaunting her ample assets in a sheer and paneled corset, although the materials did take on an opaque form in the important places. Nonetheless, this was a sensational display, with The Daily Mail itself stating that Monica’s killer cleavage was notable.

Monica appeared glam from head to toe. The star was seen carrying a clutch bag and wearing a pair of high heels, with her silver earrings jazzing up the otherwise-black theme. The star was beautifully made up, with her short brown hair framing her face perfectly.

Monica may have a classic style, but her appeal hasn’t faded. The star is still considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, with her oozing sex appeal being up there with other starlets in her age bracket; Salma Hayek seems to have the same effect on her fans. As to Monica’s views on movies, she’s spoken out. An interview with Glass saw the actress open up about the shift from the big screen to how many people get their movie fixes, these days.

“So many people don’t go to the cinema. Cinema is in the home now, and that’s a great way to communicate with people who don’t often go to the cinema. But cinema too is communication. TV, cinema – if it’s good quality, why not [both]?” she said.

While the interview covered a range of topics – including fashion – it did seem that Monica’s career as an actress was mentioned throughout.

Loading...

“Fashion gave me the possibility to get in touch with myself. Because actually, as I say all the time, the body is so important to express yourself. When you’re an actor, it’s like being a dancer in some way – everything gets through the body … you are your own instrument,” the star added.

Fans wishing to see more of Monica should follow her Instagram.