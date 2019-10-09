Carrie Underwood Shares Backstage Moment With Her Son, Who Clearly Got It From His Mama

The 'Cry Pretty' singer's son was the star of the show during a pitstop in the Big Apple.

Carrie Underwood is known for showing off her killer dance moves while out on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” and it looks like her son is following in her footsteps—literally.

The 36-year-old country superstar shared a sweet backstage moment to her Instagram story after spending the day with her family at DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience over the weekend, according to The Daily Mail. During the pit stop in New York City on Sunday, Underwood’s son proved that his famous mama isn’t the only one in the family who knows how to dance.

In a video posted to her story, Underwood’s 4-year-old son, Isaiah Michael, is shown dancing alongside the Trolls’ Queen Poppy character. Little Isaiah wears an oversized pink Trolls wig as he jumps along with the happy pink troll.

“He’s got his mama’s dance moves!” Underwood captioned the too-cute clip. The singer punctuated her post with dancing and crying laughing emoji.

In another photo posted online, Underwood posed with the popular pink troll that gave her son so much joy.

Underwood and her husband, former pro hockey player Mike Fisher, also brought their 9-month-old son Jacob to the Big Apple-based attraction, which pays homage to the 2016 animated Trolls film via a series of interactive experiences.

Underwood’s family fun day in New York came just after her East Coast concert in Philadelphia on Saturday night, but it appears Isaiah was the star of this particular show.

Of course, little Isaiah has always loved to sing and dance just like his famous mom, so it shouldn’t be that surprising that he gave a Trolls star a run for her money on the dance floor. Way back in 2017, when Isaiah was just 2-years-old, Underwood told People her little boy was already a performer.

“He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off,” the singer said of her toddler son.

“He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it. He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it. So I laugh all day, every day.”

Loading...

Two years later, the superstar singer’s Instagram page is filled with photos of her glittery outfits from her concert tour, so the video featuring her son’s dance moves is a nice change as it gives fans a sweet look at her family life.

Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour 360” wraps on October 31 in Detroit.