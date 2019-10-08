Ashanti Looks Smoking Hot In Minuscule Bikini Immersed In The Mediterranean Sea

R&B superstar Ashanti certainly isn’t afraid to flaunt her curvaceous physique in tiny bikinis. This summer, the bombshell released a collaboration line with the brand Pretty Little Thing, and opted to model all the pieces herself for the website. She showed off her curves in everything from skimpy bikinis to chaps that highlighted her voluptuous thighs.

Recently, Ashanti has been continuing to flaunt her insane body and fashion skills on Instagram for her 5.1 million followers. On September 30, the curvy queen shared a snap of herself in a skimpy bikini on location in Turkey for an Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing swimsuit collaboration line. She followed that up with a few sizzling snaps of herself lounging on a swing in what appeared to be paradise.

In her latest Instagram update, Ashanti shared a double update of herself immersed in the Mediterranean Sea with some scenic rock formations behind her. The first snap was actually a video clip, in which Ashanti used an effect to keep her curvy body stationary while the water around her flowed in slow ripples.

She followed that up with a stationary shot that left her followers drooling. In the second snap in the update, Ashanti posed with her hands above her head, resting on her hair, and her back slightly arched. The babe rocked a minuscule blue bikini that exposed plenty of cleavage and rode low on her hips. She rocked ultra long hair and waded into the water until it came nearly to her hips for the sexy shot.

Ashanti’s followers couldn’t get enough of the Turkish thrills, and the post received over 11,800 likes within just 37 minutes. Many of her followers left their thoughts in the comments section of the post, although plenty simply opted to shower Ashanti with a series of emoji.

“Body goals period,” one follower said.

“@ashanti out here aging backwards,” another follower commented.

One fan said “seriously stunning.”

Yet another follower called the singer a “gorgeous goddess.”

The bombshell hasn’t revealed how long she’ll be in Turkey for the swimsuit shoot, but fans may very well see a few more sizzling snaps while she’s on location.

Ashanti has raved about the collaboration collection ever since it was first announced, and she knew exactly how she wanted the pieces to feel, as she revealed to Hot New Hip Hop.

“I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Caribbean. I wanted pieces that would empower women… There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman’s shape and size.”

Followers will have to follow Ashanti on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss out on any of her latest shots for her sexy collaboration line.