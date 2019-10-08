Courteney Cox’s Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion Photo Racks Up Over 2.2 Million Likes: ‘A Rare Night And I Love It’

Courteney Cox’s mini Friends reunion has social media in a tizzy.

As those who follow the actress on social media know, Cox is one of the most active members of the Friends cast on Instagram, regularly sharing photos and videos for fans. While the mother of one uses the platform to promote projects and other things that she is working on, she also shares photos with her former cast from time to time and with each post, her fans go wild.

Earlier this week, the black-haired beauty took to social media to share a photo with two of her former castmates. In the shot, Cox appears to be the one who is snapping the selfie as she poses all the way in the lefthand of the shot. The actress wears her long, dark locks down and straight and appears to be wearing just a little bit of subtle makeup in the image.

Right next to her is one of her BFFs, Jennifer Aniston. Aniston also wears her long locks down for the photo op, going virtually makeup-free and rocking a black pair of reading glasses. Just behind the two women is Matt LeBlanc. The actor looks super casual, donning a plain black t-shirt and some scruff on his face while wearing a slight smile.

The post has been live on Courteney’s account for about two days and needless to say, fans have been going totally wild over the mini Friends reunion, despite the fact that the entire cast is not all together. So far, the post has amassed over 2.2 million likes and well over 58,000 comments. While many fans took to the photo to tag friends and grab their attention, countless others simply raved over the shot.

“I love how they nonchalantly post this like it wouldn’t spark a pandemonium!,” one fan commented.

“OH MY GODD THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY,” another one of Cox’s fans wrote.

“Make it happen!!!!!!!! the friends movie!!!!!!!!!!,” another Instagrammer pleaded.

Loading...

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Aniston almost landed a role in another wildly popular series on Saturday Night Live. In an interview with Howard Stern, the actress revealed that she was asked to interview for the show by producer Lorne Michaels prior to being cast as Rachel Green on Friends, but it didn’t end up working out.

“I went to talk with him, I was such a young twit,” she laughed of her meeting with Michaels.

“I was like, ‘I think the women need to be treated better here, and I don’t…’ because it was such a boys’ club. You’re just not the brightest when you’re in your early 20s. I didn’t lecture, I was just saying what I would hope if I was to do this, what I would hope it to be.”

Ultimately, it didn’t work out but it’s safe to say that Aniston’s career got the boost it needed when she was cast in Friends.