Instagram Goddess Katelyn Runck Is A Total Knockout, Flaunting Her Curves In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Instagram fitness model Katelyn Runck stunned her 1.3 million followers on Tuesday with her latest bikini snap, and it was worth waiting for as she looked like a total knockout in the skimpy swimwear.

Katelyn thrilled her fans as she wore a tiny neon orange bikini at the beach. Runck’s two-piece boasted a knotted top with long sleeves made from spandex and an extremely low cut that flaunted her more than ample cleavage. The fitness guru also rocked a pair of tiny bottoms, which flaunted her flat tummy, rock hard abs, and long, lean legs.

Katelyn had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in damp, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup for the shots, which included defined brows, a bronzed glow, thick lashes, and a peach color on her lips. She added a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks to complete the glam look.

In the background of the snap, a gorgeous ocean scene was visible amid a clear, blue sky as Katelyn posed with her feet in the water in a variety of sexy ways for the photo update.

The model’s fans were in awe of the photos, which gained over 14,000 likes and nearly 800 comments just 8 hours after they were posted.

“Body and beauty,” one of Katelyn’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Sexiest lady in the world,” another adoring fan stated.

“Gorgeous,” another Instagram user said.

“Fabulous, a fourth comment read.

Of course, Katelyn is more than just a bikini model. She also has a passion for health and fitness, which she likes to spread to her followers.

Loading...

Runck claims that she knows the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and the impact that she has a chance to make could be huge for someone who needs to hear what she has to say.

“Embracing a balanced, healthy lifestyle saved my life. We all have a story. I’ve turned mine into my purpose and passion. It took me years (and hard work!) to realize that I wasn’t living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle when I started in runway modeling. I needed to take care of my whole self – my nutrition, my fitness, my spiritual well-being – before I could present my most beautiful me and most importantly help others,” the model said on her personal website.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Katelyn Runck by following the model on her Instagram account.