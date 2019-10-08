Miley Cyrus Hospitalized As Condition Worsens, Instagram Photos Show IV

Miley Cyrus appears to have taken a turn for the worse as she has just been hospitalized. The singer updated her social media yesterday showing a state of ill health — Miley was naked in bed as she told Instagram that tonsillitis “f*cking blows.” Miley has been updating her Instagram with throwback snaps, but it looks like there’s a reason those poolside or studio updates haven’t appeared in the past day or two — both have been replaced by a hospital bed.

Earlier today, Miley updated her Instagram stories. Two photos showed the 26-year-old in the hospital and looking majorly under the weather, although one image of Miley with mom Tish did hint at some fighting spirit from the singer.

The first image posted showed Miley lying in bed and wearing a white hospital gown. The star appeared to have snapped herself in selfie mode, the camera taking in her left arm. Here, fans saw that she was on an IV, although what she was being intravenously fed with wasn’t mentioned. Miley was seen looking right at the camera, with the accompanying text explaining her situation.

“Trying to heal a quick as possible to make it to Gorillapalooza w/ [Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars] this weekend!” Cyrus wrote over the photo, tagging her famous friends. “Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad *ss and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

The second photo showed Miley standing in the hospital room and snapping herself in selfie mode in front of a mirror. Once again, she was wearing a gown while clearly on a mobile IV: the bag containing the fluids was seen on a portable stand near the singer. Tish was behind her daughter and seemingly tending to her hair – it was a touching moment.

Miley even mentioned her mom directly in the text accompanying the photo, thanking her for her support.

“Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me @tishcyrus mommy’s are the best,” she wrote.

Fans have been expressing concern for Miley of late. The star’s lithe frame recently had fans questioning whether she might have lost weight following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, although she does appear to be naturally small-boned.

Fans have already been taking to social media to wish Miley a speedy recovery, as Pop Culture reports. Anyone wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.