Bethenny Frankel Comes Under Fire After Posting Photo Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Grabbing Her Breasts

Bethenny Frankel’s most recent Facebook share is drawing attention for all the wrong reasons.

As those who follow the former Real Housewives of New York City star on social media know, Bethenny shares a wide-range of photos for fans on social media including ones to promote her Skinnygirl brand in addition to other casual, everyday shots. Earlier today, the mother of one shared a photo of herself on her popular Facebook page and most of the reviews were very negative.

In the caption of the photo, Bethenny tells fans that she has all the “support” that she needs while promoting her Skinnygirl Shapewear. In the image, the reality star stands front and center, rocking a tight fitting tank top from the line as well as a pair of black spandex. She wears her short, dark locks down and curled as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Frankel accessorizes the look with a dainty silver necklace and a watch on one hand. Just behind her stands her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy. In the photo, Bryn’s face is not visible but fans can see both of the 9-year-old’s hands grabbing her mom’s chest. The photo has only been live on Bethenny’s account for a short time but it’s earned her a lot of attention with over 700 likes and 150-plus comments.

While a few fans commented on the photo to let Bethenny know that they would be purchasing some merchandise from the line, most of her fans flooded the comments section with negative responses, calling the photo “inappropriate.”

“I am I the only one questioning this picture. I love you Bethenny but think this pic is so wrong in so many ways.,” one follower commented.

“Extremely odd and inappropriate. Love her, but this is not okay,” another Facebook user wrote.

“A bit over the top some things simply need to remain private. You just used your cild for exposure and a reaction. I like Bethany but this just doesn’t settle with me,” one more chimed in.

It does not appear as though Bethenny has commented back at any of the haters but she also shared the same shot on her Instagram page as well. And earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Bethenny’s former co-star, Jill Zarin spoke to the press and shared the reason why she believes her former BFF left the RHONY franchise.

“[Frankel] is the first to say that she doesn’t have a relationship with the girls other than filming, that it’s a job. I think she’s got enough freedom and choices now to move on and, you know, I always feel like Bethenny always knows when the party’s over,” Zarin explained.

Additionally, Jill said that she thinks that Bethenny does not want to be the “last man standing” and she feels like the show is on a downswing.