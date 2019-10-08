Watch Houston Astros Vs. Tampa Bay Rays Stream Live: Start Time, ALDS Game 4, Rays Must Win To Force 5th Game

The Tampa Bay Rays will send what could be their entire pitching staff to the mound in an attempt to send their ALDS series against the Houston Astros to Game 5.

Justin Verlander is coming off a history-making season in which, at age 36 he won 21 games against just six losses, placed second in the American League ERA race, to teammate Gerrit Cole, at 2.58, and struck out 300 batters for the first time in his 15-year Major League Baseball career. Along the way, he also became only the sixth pitcher in MLB history to toss a third no-hitter, as The Inquisitr reported. But he faces perhaps the most difficult assignment of his memorable season on Tuesday when he must try to close out the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays — on just three days rest.

Verlander has made 405 starts in his likely first-ballot Hall of Fame career — but exactly zero on three days rest after a regular start, according to SI.com. The results of Verlander’s bold experiment will come in the game that will stream live from the Trop.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays AL Division Series Game 4, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. EDT, 4:07 p.m. PDT at 42,700-seat Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday, October 8.

Verlander has twice pitched in games on fewer than four days rest. But one of those came in relief, during the fourth game of the 2017 ALDS when the Astros closed out the Boston Red Sox — and went on to win the first and only World Series in franchise history. Verlander also started a game on just two days of rest in the 2011 ALDS against the New York Yankees, when Verlander was still with his original team, the Detroit Tigers. But he started that game after an an abbreviated outing cut short by rain after just 25 pitches.

But on Friday, Verlander threw an even 100 pitches as he dominated the Rays over seven innings, allowing no runs and just one hit.

For Tampa Bay, to oppose Verlander, Manager Kevin Cash has called on — everybody. The “opener” for the possible elimination game — with Tampa Bay trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series — will be 25-year-old Dominican receiver Diego Castillo, according to MLB.com. But Castillo will be expected to throw no more than two or three innings, maximum, before Cash empties his bullpen in an effort to hold back the Astros.

After going down 2-0 in the series, the Rays felt the home field advantage on Monday, running over Houston 10-3. They will need another offensive outburst against the leading AL Cy Young candidate to stay alive and send the series back to Houston for a Game 5.

Justin Verlander will try to nail down the series for Houston, pitching on three days rest.

