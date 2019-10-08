Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sizzles In A Video Wearing Skimpy Black Lingerie

Danielle Knudson was certainly feeling peachy in the Big Apple. While on a photoshoot in New York, she flaunted her perky posterior, in addition to the rest of her killer body, in a skimpy black thong. Pairing the thong with a teeny matching bra, she sent the pulses of her fans racing in a sultry new video posted to Instagram.

Though the blonde beauty hails from Canada, she has left the Great White North for the United States due to her modeling career, and New York is one of the places she now calls home. The video ably uses the city to add to its sultry nature.

In the upload, Danielle begins by standing near a floor to ceiling window, flaunting her figure with a sideways angle. Dreamy curtains flow beside her as she looks down before lifting her head towards the camera.

The next cut shows Danielle’s body straight on, her hourglass figure on full display. She still runs her hands up and down the curtain in a sensual gesture.

The camera then focuses on her toned calves and moves up her body to focus on her black bra, and then her face. The sheer curtain provides a hazy filter.

Next comes attention to Danielle’s perky posterior, which is shown to its best advantage in a skimpy black thong as the blonde beauty looks out over the cityscape.

The video then clips to Danielle from the side once more, as she holds onto the curtains and arches her back in a sizzling gesture.

More sultry clips of the stunner follow, including close ups of her face and other parts of her body before the camera slowly fades to black.

The video earned nearly 10,000 views, close to 3,000 likes, and over 50 comments.

“Your neighbors are very happy,” teased one fan.

“I think I just died,” wrote another, with two skulls and two heart-eye emoji.

“Yeah, my dream girl still…” echoed a third.

Danielle is no stranger to sexy pictures; after all, one of the stunner’s claims to fame is being a Guess girl. The prestigious gig has includes alumnae such as supermodels Anna Nicole Smith and Claudia Schiffer.

Loading...

She also loves spending time at the beach, and has many posts on her social media page where she flaunts her figure in bikinis, like the one below.

In addition, she recently returned to the city from an end-of-the-summer trip taken in Italy. Her pictures showed an array of stunning landscapes, including cliffs, lush greenery, and stunningly blue oceans.

However, her fans were likely more preoccupied by her attire in the pictures, like a red bikini worn when on a yacht, as covered by The Inquisitr.