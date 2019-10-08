‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 2 Preview: Beta’s Backstory Revealed

Viewers will also learn about the creation of the Whisperers in the upcoming episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 1 (titled “Lines We Cross”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead ended with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton), having a staredown after Carol crossed over into Alpha’s territory. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers can expect a showdown between these women in Season 10 so, thanks to that run-in, fans are now wondering if this will happen sooner rather than later. However, the synopsis for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead reveals that it won’t likely occur in Episode 2. Instead, Alpha and Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) backstory will be revealed.

According to the International Movie Database (IMDb), the synopsis for Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World,” of The Walking Dead Season 19 is below.

“The origins of Alpha and Beta are revealed; Alpha attempts to toughen up Lydia as they prepare to walk with the dead; the Whisperers create their herds.”

While viewers have already seen some backstory regarding Alpha and her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), it appears that this week’s episode of The Walking Dead will also show their story around the time of the creation of the Whisperers.

Skybound has also released a trailer for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10. In the clip, Beta is talking to Alpha about fear as well as the fact that there appears to be some talk by others within their group of the “life they saw.” It is unclear if this relates to the present day or perhaps is somehow linked to the backstory mentioned in the synopsis.

Beta also references someone who is causing disruption within their group.

“She unsettles the pack,” Beta says in the clip for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead.

There is no reference as to who Beta is talking about but Business Times suggests Beta is referring to Gamma (Thora Birch), a new character not yet seen in The Walking Dead. It is believed that Gamma is loyal to Alpha but “defiant against Beta.”

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out exactly who Beta is talking about.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on October 13 at 9 p.m.