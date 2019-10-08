Miley Cyrus Wears See-Through Crop-Top In ‘Bangerz’ Era Throwback Photo: ‘I Invented Nipple Pasties’

Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz album turned 6-years-old this year and the singer has been reminiscing about that era of her career on Instagram. In a recent post, Miley shared a throwback photo in which she’s rocking sheer white crop top and matching distressed jeans. The camera flashes reveal that the former Hannah Montana actress was wearing star-shaped pasties on her nipples. She also paired the look with a heavy silver chain around her neck and an edgy short haircut, her signature hairstyle from that period of her career.

“On this very day 6 years ago… I invented Nipple Pasties,” she wrote in the caption.

Miley’s fans appeared to appreciate the walk down memory lane.

“I love US history!!!” one fan wrote.

“A legend,” another commented.

“It’s still iconic,” another wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, Miley’s previous post is also a photo from the Bangerz era, specifically from her album release party. In it she’s wearing a pink satin bra, a matching skirt, and her hair looks a bit disheveled. In the caption, she reveals that she was drunk in the photo. The post currently has over 1.5 million likes and over 7,000 comments.

Bangerz is arguable Miley Cyrus’ most polarizing albums as it represents a huge change in not just her musical direction but her persona as well. As the name of the project indicates, Bangerz has a significant hip hop/trap influence. In her most recent Instagram post, she thanks some of her then-collaborators and it’s a photo of rappers French Montana, Future, and producer Mike Will Made it. This sound of the album and her twerking on stage caused many to accuse Miley of cultural appropriation. She also received critiques for seemingly glorifying drug use in her Billboard No.2 single “We Can’t Stop.”

But the Bangerz era will likely be most remembered for Miley’s outlandish performances. She became known for the aforementioned twerking, sticking her tongue, wild and colorful costumes/props and much more. Criticism of her behavior reached a fever pitch during a memorable performance with Robin Thicke, who had the No.1 song in the U.S. at the time, “Blurred Lines,” at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards.

Miley would later say that she felt sexualized after their time on stage.

“I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my [breasts] out and stick out my tongue,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘[Screw] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

But, it’s clear from the photos she’s been sharing on Instagram that she has a lot of fond memories of Bangerz.