‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Shows Off Flexibility & Abs In Triple-Photo Update

Thylane Blondeau is flooring her legion of Instagram fans with her latest photo update.

As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, Blondeau has been named “The Most Beautiful Girl” in the world and time and time again, she has lived up to that title. The model regularly shows off her killer figure for her 3.2 million-plus Instagram fans and with each and every photo that she posts, she drives her army of fans absolutely wild.

In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, Thylane sizzles in not just one but three new photos. The first image in the series shows the stunner snapping a selfie in front of the mirror in what appears to be her home. The brunette bombshell wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail for the photo op, holding one finger on her lip and a camera in her other hand.

Blondeau appears to be sporting just a little bit of makeup for the photo while covering the majority of her face with a pair of oversized black sunglasses. The social media star shows off her killer figure in a tiny black crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans as her taut tummy takes center stage. In the second photo in the series, Thylane shows off her flexibility to fans, putting one foot on her knee in what looks like a ballet pose.

And the third image in the series is just as sexy as the first two with the model putting one leg all the way up on a chair while keeping the other firmly placed on the ground. The post has not been live on her page for very long but it’s earning Blondeau a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 33,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

“These are great photos and I wish you a nice evening, dear Thylane,” one fan commented with a series of emoji.

“My pretty idol, you are gorgeous,” another raved.

“I love so much ur sunglasses,” one more chimed in with a series of red heart emoji.

Loading...

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another stunning post, this time one that was makeup-free. In the image, Blondeau sat outside and looked directly into the camera. She wore her long, brunette tresses slicked back behind her ears while she rested one hand against her head and the other across her lap. The bombshell went makeup-free in the photo while proving that she is just as beautiful without any makeup as she is with a face full of it.

Plain and simple — Thylane is absolutely stunning.