Farrah Abraham Sports Green Wig And Thigh High White Boots To Pumpkin Patch, Shares New Pumpkin Video

Farrah Abraham may no longer share her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG, but fans still love to keep up with the mom. On Tuesday, OK! Magazine reported that Farrah and her daughter, Sophia, recently hit up a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles. While there, Farrah sported some interesting attire.

The former reality show star wore a white top with blue jeans. Over the top, Farrah wore a blue and white plaid crop top. She opted for a lime green wig rather than her natural brown hair. With the wig, Farrah wore a black headband. Over her jeans she wore thigh high white boots to complete the look.

Farrah’s daughter, 10-year-old Sophia, was also there at the pumpkin patch with her.

In the photos obtained by the site, Farrah and Sophia walk around the pumpkin patch. In one photo, Farrah pulls a wagon which her daughter is sitting in. In another photo, Farrah and Sophia sit on giant pumpkins while high-fiving one another.

It appears that the mother and daughter picked out pumpkins as Farrah took to Instagram on Monday to share a new video of her with her daughter. In the video, Farrah and Sophia are hallowing out their pumpkins. At one point, Farrah picks up Sophia’s pumpkin and starts smelling it. She shows the pumpkin to the camera, but Sophia doesn’t seem too amused by this, though, and asks her mom to give back her pumpkin.

With the Instagram video, Farrah urged her followers to subscribe to her channel and to watch her “24 hours of Halloween.”

Farrah Abraham was first introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that show that she found out she was pregnant with her daughter. Following the success of the show, MTV picked Farrah, along with three other cast members, to continue to share their lives on the spin-off Teen Mom OG. Farrah, along with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell continued to share her life with viewers.

Loading...

While the other three cast members continue to share their lives on the show, along with new cast member Cheyenne Floyd, Farrah left the show in 2018. Since then, she has moved on to various other projects. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah isn’t the only cast member that has left the show, though. MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans earlier this year and reportedly, Jenelle went to Farrah for advice.

“Jenelle called me the other day and she’s not knowing what to do. She’s talking to a PR girl rather than the legal team, and I was like, ‘Uh, you have a situation,'” Farrah said according to Entertainment Tonight.

Farrah also recently showed up to Jenelle’s makeup launch in New York City last month.