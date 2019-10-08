Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In An Open Robe From Her Bathroom

Demi Rose has put those fantastic curves back on Instagram. The model and social media sensation seems to take to the platform via both its available methods: Demi posts permanently and she uses Instagram’s stories. Today has seen Demi have fun with the latter, with the stories opening up by showing what Demi eats – the star appeared to have enjoyed a hotel-delivered breakfast with an omelet this morning.

Demi’s fans aren’t in it for the foodie moments, though. It’s that orange bikini (and all the others) that have earned this beauty over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier today, Demi updated her stories. The star was seen reclining on her bed and listening to some music, although footage did switch up, with Demi seen in a marbled bathroom. Demi was seen in selfie mode and shot relatively up close, although it was likely doing it for fans of the star’s killer cleavage. Demi appeared in a white and sheer robe worn open, with her famous assets making a major display. While the robe was relatively simple, Demi did appear to have made some effort with her glam: the model was seen fully made up with stunning defined brows, rosy-pink lips, plush blush on her cheeks. Demi also had her long and wavy hair worn loose around her shoulders. A piercing gaze offered direct eye contact, although Demi herself didn’t speak.

Demi last updated her social media in a robe during her travels in Tunisia, although the model didn’t indicate whereabouts in the world she was today.

When it comes to Instagram’s swimwear and lingerie faces, Demi is definitely making her mark. The brunette’s unique charm and stunning looks seem to leave her fans wowed every time she takes to the platform, although posts showcasing the model’s curves do seem to be the most popular.

Demi herself has had a tough time this year: the model’s mother passed away in the summer, with Demi appearing brave as she continued to update her account despite being in grief. Demi does seem to channel a fighter spirit overall, with the model also known for harnessing a certain gratitude in life.

Loading...

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote to her followers, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram.