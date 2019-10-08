Ivanka Trump Tweets A Yom Kippur Message, And Gets A Withering Response

Ivanka Trump wished her followers a happy Yom Kippur earlier this Tuesday, October 8. However, despite her sweet tweet, many on social media did not appreciate the message and gave the working mom a blistering response.

Also known as the Day of the Feast, Yom Kippur begins at sunset and is considered to be the holiest day in Judaism. Accordingly, it is spent by many in fasting and prayer. The first daughter, who was raised Presbyterian Christian, converted to the religion just before her marriage to Jared Kushner in 2009.

In the past, Ivanka has discussed how her family takes the tenants of Judaism seriously.

“We observe the Sabbath,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

“From Friday to Saturday we don’t do anything but hang out with one another… it’s an amazing thing when you’re so connected, to really sign off.”

She also said that she has come to appreciate her decision to convert.

“It’s been such a great life decision for me… I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity.”

Supporting the above statements, it has been reported that the Kushners rarely work on the Sabbath and have often relied on religious leaders when they need to make exceptions. For example, the pair received a rabbinic pass to ride in a car in the presidential inauguration, even though it occurred on Shabbat.

Ivanka also often posts pictures to Instagram celebrating Jewish holidays, like the one below of Chanukah festivities.

With her presence on social media, it makes sense that Ivanka would want to honor the occasion with a message.

“As we begin this holiest of days, Yom Kippur, let us humbly and sincerely reach towards our Creator and achieve renewal through teshuvah, tefilla and tzedakah. Gmar Chatima Tova,” she wrote on Twitter, adding a red heart.

Teshuvah means repentance, tefilla translates to prayer, and tzedakah means justice or righteousness but is often taken to mean charity.

The final salutation, “Gmar Chatima Tova” is often said around the holiday, and means “may you be inscribed for Good.”

The tweet earned over 1,000 retweets and 5,000 likes. Though it was a hit with many, it also garnered a lot of backlash, much of it in the form of her nearly 800 replies.

Some of the criticism mentioned her father’s recent political woes with the looming impeachment inquiry.

“Enjoy your holiday and when you come back, help Dad comply with those subpoenas, okay? Thanks,” one Twitter user wrote.

Too bad you dont believe a single word of it, for if you did, you would see to it that your father resigned & received psychiatric care,& you and your bros would and spouse would throw yourselves on the mercy of the court and confess your crimes. Fake Values, Fake Character. — Theimpishartist (@theimpishartist) October 8, 2019

Others claimed that the Penn graduate had colluded with the Russians and Chinese.

Princess have you asked forgiveness for colluding with Russian Oligarchs and Chinese autocrats? — dan silverman (@dsilverman1234) October 8, 2019

However, many more proclaimed Trump’s immorality in general.

You and Hubby have a lot to atone for! — Patti Peterson (@pattipetersonny) October 8, 2019

Atonement for personal and national sins. — Michael Andrews (@MJohnA01) October 8, 2019

