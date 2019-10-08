Kaley Cuoco Rocks Skintight Shorts In PETA Promotional Video: ‘How Cute Do I Look?’

Designer Brad Goreski also revealed how Kaley Cuoco introduced him to "the love of my life."

Kaley Cuoco isn’t just beloved for her role on The Big Bang Theory; fans of the 33-year-old PETA supporter also admire her for her love of animals and her dedication to making the world a better place for our furry friends.

The list of reasons Kaley has become such a huge entertainment icon doesn’t stop there. Her impeccable sense of style has also won her more than a few fans, whether she’s wowing them with her glamorous red carpet looks or showing off the sophisticated way she does “casual Saturday.” Now, the actress is using her celebrity to encourage fans to purchase cruelty-free clothing that animal lovers can look good in and feel good about wearing. PETA recently enlisted Kaley and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski to showcase a few stylish vegan garments, and the entertaining twosome looked like they were having a great time working on their mini fashion show in a video shared on the website for the animal rights group.

However, Brad was not initially a fan of one garment that Kaley plucked from her own closet. Before she changed into the the clothing that they were promoting, she was dressed casually in a blue and white polka dot shirt and a pair of tight black bike shorts. It was the bottom half of the outfit that Brad singled out, telling Kaley that he once thought that bike shorts were the one trend that he wanted to go away. However, he told her that he was having second thoughts about the athletic wear, and Kaley took credit for changing his mind.

“Because how cute do I look?” she said.

“Yeah, you look so cute,” he agreed.

In their behind-the-scenes video, Kaley Cuoco and Brad Goreski talked about how passionate they are about avoiding clothing that is made from animal products like fur and leather. They also chatted about their love for their pets. Kaley’s home is a mini animal sanctuary inhabited by multiple rescue dogs, rabbits, and goats. She’s also an equestrian with a stable full of horses that she rides in showjumping competitions.

Brad just has three dogs, but he revealed that he wants a lot more. According to the Fashion Police star, Kaley rescued one of his pups. The actress said they are “connected for life” because of this, and Brad agreed.

“I have a dog that was rescued by Kaley and now is the love of my life,” he said. “Fashion brought us together in an even more powerful way that I even could have imagined.”

In a second video, Kaley Cuoco modeled some of the vegan outfits that she and her stylist pal picked out, including a silver faux leather jacket by ASOS, a vegan leather jumpsuit by Rebecca Taylor, and a pair of YATAY sneakers made from recycled bottles. Kaley revealed that the comfy shoes have laces made from hemp, quipping that “you can smoke them.” You can check out the video below.