American ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Bri Teresi Dons Her ‘Birthday Suit’ In Hot New Photo

Bri Teresi is celebrating turning 25 today, October 8, and she had to mark the special occasion by crafting a special Instagram post for her loyal fans. On Tuesday, the American Maxim bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in what she said is her Instagram-friendly version of a “birthday suit.”

Though the model isn’t fully naked in the shot, the post is still very much NSFW. Those wishing to take a peek can do so here. In the photo, Teresi is fully topless as she uses one hands across her chest to cover herself up and censor the shot enough for it to be acceptable on Instagram.

“Does this count as my birthday suit?! [balloon and cake emoji] I don’t think insta could handle the whole thing,” she wrote in her caption.

The blonde model is rocking a white miniskirt that sits just below her bellybutton, leaving her toned stomach on display. Teresi is posing in front of a mirror, which gives the onlooker a view of both her front and back. The model accessorized her look with a yellow watch by Knock Out Watches (KO Watches), which Teresi represents as a model and ambassador, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

In addition to the watch, which she seems to be promoting with her post, Teresi also wore hoop earrings and a black and gold necklace. Teresi is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, natural-looking waves that cascade over her shoulder. The model has her gaze down and lips parted, in a way that is both introspective and seductive at the same time.

Since going live, the post — which Teresi shared with her almost 600,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 11,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 320 comments to the photo, and many more infections will likely still rake in as the evening progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Guess model took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and to express their admiration for her.

“HAPPY BDAY [clapping hands] [fire emoji] HOPE YOUR HAVING A RAD ONE,” one user wrote.

“Eh, not really and true. But, happy B-Day! Have a great one! You’re awesome and you deserve a fantastic celebration,” said another one, in reference to her caption.

“Always so beautiful! [wrapped heart emoji] Hope you have the best birthday,” a third fan chimed in.