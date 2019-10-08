Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Aren’t Engaged But They Did Reportedly Buy A New House Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently in a rental.

After dating for about four years, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly purchased their first home together.

According to an October 8 report from Us Weekly magazine, the couple, who is currently starring alongside one another on The Voice, have taken the next step in their relationship with an all new place after juggling their time between her former home in Los Angeles and his ranch in Oklahoma for the past few years.

“Gwen and Blake have bought a house together and it’s currently being renovated which is why they are living in a rental in Bel-Air,” a source told the magazine.

News of Stefani and Shelton’s new home comes just days after the former No Doubt frontwoman celebrated her 50th birthday alongside Shelton. As the magazine explained, Shelton took Stefani’s phone away from her on her big day to ensure that she would enjoy spending quality time with her family members and friends. He then offered a special birthday shoutout to her on Twitter, in which he professed his “stupid” love for the singer.

On Instagram, as The Inquisitr reported, Stefani later joked that they were dragging out her birthday festivities.

Although Stefani and Shelton aren’t yet engaged, the couple has been acting as a family with Stefani’s three sons, including Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, since shortly after they began dating in late 2015 and when it comes to Shelton’s relationship with the boys, they are said to be very close.

“Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Loading...

While Stefani and Shelton’s new home will likely be in Los Angeles, where they work, another insider told the magazine that when it comes to Hollywood, Stefani steers clear of the Hollywood mentality and is a “total homebody.” In fact, she and Shelton actually have similar values, despite their different upbringings.

As fans may know, Stefani is from Anaheim, California while Shelton grew up in Oklahoma.

Stefani and Shelton began dating one another in 2015 during the ninth season of The Voice following Stefani’s split from her former husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and Shelton’s split from his former wife, country singer Miranda Lambert. They went public with their romance in November of that year.

For more of Stefani, Shelton, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 17 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.