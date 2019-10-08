Donald Trump’s Whistleblowers Don’t Intend To Reveal Their Identities, Says Attorney Andrew Bakaj

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced formal impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump following a whistleblower complaint centering around a phone call with the president and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, a second whistleblower came forward and suggested they had more direct knowledge of the controversial conversation.

As The Inquisitr reported, the attorney for the first whistleblower, Andrew P. Bakaj, confirmed that he is representing the second whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal. Along with Bakaj, Mark Zaid, who is also a part of Whistleblower Aid — which claims to be a nonpartisan, legal nonprofit — is representing the whistleblowers and recently confirmed that their identities would be kept a secret, Breitbart reports.

“None of our clients intend to reveal their identities. After having proceeded through the system properly and lawfully, they have a legal right to remain anonymous,” he reportedly said in an email statement to Breitbart.

According to Zaid, the “intelligence community status” and “heightened partisanship” around the situation means that revealing the identities of the whistleblowers would place them and their families in danger.

Allies in Trump’s camp continue to push for the whistleblowers to go public.

“If the whistleblower’s allegations are turned into an impeachment article, it’s imperative that the whistleblower be interviewed in public, under oath, and cross-examined,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures.

Per the National Post, there aren’t just two whistleblowers — multiple people have come forward with information about the Ukraine scandal.

“I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General,” Bakaj said, adding that he will not be commenting further at the time of the statement.

Trump’s team is currently shifting focus onto his potential Democratic rival in 2020, Joe Biden, whose son, Hunter, was working on the board of the Ukranian natural gas company, Burisma, when Biden pushed for the firing of the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was tasked with investigating corruption at Burisma but reportedly wasn’t doing a good job. Although Trump is accusing Biden of pushing for Shokin’s firing to help Hunter avoid legal trouble, various U.S. and Ukraine attorneys who also pushed for Shokin’s firing suggest that the move was due to his failure to root out corruption.

Other Trump allies, like his senior advisor for policy, Stephen Miller, suggest that the impeachment probe into the president is the work of the “deep state,” referring to the conspiracy theory that there is a hidden government behind the elected officials that control U.S. politics behind the scenes.