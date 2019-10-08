Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Tiny White Bikini Top While Rocking Insanely Short Tie-Dye Shorts

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent social media share is bringing her fans to their knees.

The blond bombshell has been delighting her fans on a number of occasions in recent weeks, and most of the time, she is clad in a skimpy little bikini. The social media star boasts a following of over 9.9 million on Instagram alone, a number that continues to rise each and every week. In the most recent shot that was shared on social media, Tammy went back to doing what she does best and posed in another NSFW bikini.

In the image, the model sits on a wooden table that appears to be shaped like a surfboard. Just behind her are a few palm trees and a gorgeous beach. The model appears front and center, wearing her long blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail as well as a little bit of subtle makeup. Once again, she put her amazing body on display in another bikini, almost spilling out of the tiny white triangle top.

Also showcasing her toned and tanned abs in the photo, Tammy completed her look with a pair of tiny tie-dye shorts. In the caption of the post, Hembrow didn’t use any words, opting instead for an angel emoji.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s garnered the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 34,000 likes, in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some followers took to the photo to ask Hembrow where she got her sexy suit while countless others raved over her bikini body. A few more followers simply flooded the comments section using their choice of emoji.

“Need those shorts,” one fan raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You Are extremely beautiful and pretty like a Diamond,” another commented. “I am impressed about you sweet friend.”

“I Love You baby,” a third admirer gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow rocked another tiny bikini as she posed at the beach with her two kiddos. In the hot but sweet photo, the social media star sat in profile, allowing her to fully display her amazing body in a tiny orange string bikini. The outfit barely even covered her body, showing off her toned legs and taut tummy.

Like most of her photos do, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 350,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments.